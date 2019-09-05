Saturday, Sept. 7
TOHP Burnham Library closed, 10 a.m. to noon.
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Led by master basket maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee $12 per person, or a six week rate is $10 per person paid on first visit. 978-468-5489.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Led by master basket maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.