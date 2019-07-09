Wednesday, July 10
Alan MacMillan presents talk about the Essex branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad, 7 p.m., third floor, Town Hall, 30 Martin St., 978-768-7111.
Saturday, July 20
Re-dedication of Ancient Cemetery, 1 p.m., an Essex Bicentennial event.
Friday, Aug. 2
Greenheads Gone Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Celebrate the departure of the menace of the marsh with a family friendly cookout. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Food Trucks at Memorial Park, 5 to 8 p.m., Shepard Memorial Avenue. Part of Essex’s Bicentennial celebration. Followed by Old Times Base Ball Game.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
