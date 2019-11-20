Saturday, Nov. 23
First Universalist Church Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 59 Main St. Don’t forget to take a stroll down cookie wall, lunch and silent auction. Free street parking or in lot behind Memorial Fire Station. Questions? 978-768-3690.
First Congregational Church Holiday Fair,, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 39 Main St. Plants, a luncheon and silent auction. Free street parking, or in lot behind Memorial Fire Station. Questions? 978-768-7855.
St. John the Baptist Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 a.m., 52 Main St., Baked goods, Essex resident Sally O’Maley’s beautiful wreaths and greens, Christmas decorations, silent auction and more. Free street parking, or in lot behind Memorial Fire Station. Questions? 978-526-1263.
29th Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St. All welcome. Donations taken at door and gratefully appreciated.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Essex Lions Club’s Annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race, 11 a.m., start in front of Woodman’s Restaurant, 119 Main St. Walking race starts 10:30. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m., second floor rear of Woodman’s, or at www.essexmalions.com. 978-768-7338.
tuesday, nov. 26
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar. Story, yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., first floor. Preschool (ages 3, 4, 5) meet at 10 a.m. on the library third floor. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, Dec. 2
Wreath Making with Susie Talbot, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Decorate a 20-inch festive wreath. Bring clippers/scissors. $45 per wreath. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/calendar-of-events.
