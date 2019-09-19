saturday, Sept. 21
Festival in the Shipyard, 4 to 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., local art show and sale, makers tables, creative activities, food, music, fun. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
sunday, Sept. 22
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Monday Sept 23
Fall into Color at our coloring station, to relax and celebrate fall by coloring a seasonal bookmark. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, sept. 24
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 2 to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m. With Lisa instructing a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop in fee. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Pick up your copy of “A Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit,” by Michael Finkel at the circulation desk. All welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
thursday, Sept. 26
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for ages 0-5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Sawyer Free Library’s annual art auction, 7 p.m., 2 Dale Ave, in the Matz Gallery. Preview, refreshments and live music. Cash and checks are preferred.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Adult Self Defense Class, 10 a.m. to noon, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Learn the moves with John Kotch. Class size limited, sign up: www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, oct. 8
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children up to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or contact Paige 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m. With Lisa instructing a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop in fee. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
thursday, oct. 9
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for children up to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
