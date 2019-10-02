SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Adult Self Defense Class, 10 a.m. to noon, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Learn the moves with John Kotch. Class size limited, sign up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Free tours of the ancient burying ground, noon to 5 p.m., behind 28 Main St., Essex. With storytellers in period dress portraying historical town figures. Free, but donations accepted for Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum. Call 978-768-7541 for information.
Fall foliage river cruise, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Essex River Cruises and Charters, 35 Dodge St. Hot spiked cider, cocktails, cash bar. 90 minutes.
SunDAY, OCT. 6
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
Sunday Morning Muffin Cruise, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Essex River Cruises, 35 Dodge St. Relaxing river cruise with complimentary coffee, tea, juice, and muffins on board. $30 adults and seniors, $1 children. www.essexcruises.com.
Agassiz Rock hike, 1 to 5 p.m., 334-398 Southern Ave., Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s 7 miles with trek leader Steve Lantner. Free, to the hearty intrepid.
Greenbelt’s Allyn Cox Reservation opening reception, 2 p.m. Studio Barn, 82 Eastern Avenue (Rte. 133) refreshments, 2:30 p.m. presentation; 3 – 5 p.m., exhibit open to the public. Climate change and coastal communities.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children up to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or contact Paige, 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa instructing a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop-in fee. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Meet and greet service dog project, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages to learn about & meet certified Great Dane service dogs. 978-768-7410,
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for children up to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Fall foliage river cruise, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Essex River Cruises and Charters, 35 Dodge St. Hot spike cider, cocktails, cash bar. 90 minutes.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Sunday Morning Muffin Cruise, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Essex River Cruises, 35 Dodge St. Relaxing river cruise with complimentary coffee, tea, juice, and muffins on board. $30 adults and seniors, $1 children. www.essexcruises.com.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
The 37th Annual Essex ClamFest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St. Vendor booths, live entertainment, chowder tasting competition.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Community Book group, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Discuss: “The Other Typist,” by Suzanne Rindell. Coffee, treats, talk. Books at circulation desk. 978-768-7410.
