ESSEX — Essex is the final Cape Ann community to implement an outdoor water ban during the ongoing state-wide drought.
Non-essential outdoor water use is prohibited until further notice, according to a civil alert message delivered by Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki on Tuesday evening and posted to the town’s website.
The ban includes lawn irrigation systems, sprinklers, car washing, boat washing, hot tubs and pool filling. Hand-watering is permitted between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Those who violate the ban are susceptible to a $50 fine for the first violation, followed by $100 fine for each subsequent violation per day.
The ban comes as the Commonwealth announced the majority of the state was in “critical drought” conditions. The Northeast region of the state has been in a “critical drought” since last month.
“The town is taking important steps at this time to preserve the current water supply and prevent a serious level drop given the unknown of when significant rainfall will occur in the area,” says the town notice about the ban.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester have already instituted bans on outdoor watering.
More information on Essex’s ban is available by calling the Essex Water Department at 978-768-6262.
