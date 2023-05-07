The refrain from the famous Alka Seltzer commercial: “Mama Mia! That’s a spicy meatball!” seemed to ring out during the 1st Ever Meatball Challenge in a packed St. Peter’s Club at 21 Main St. on Thursday night.
“It’s a meatball challenge!” said Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil. “Who makes the best meatballs, I don’t know?”
More than 100 people jammed in like meatballs in a silver foil tray to take part in the challenge, which involved the first 100 people donating $10 at the door getting a taste of one of 10 meatballs from some of Gloucester’s finest chefs, each of whom rolled out 100 meatballs for the blind taste test. That works out to be 1,000 meatballs donated and scarfed.
The fundraiser for the social club’s scholarship fund was hosted by the Good Morning Gloucester blog, and it gave one the taste of the upcoming St. Peter’s Fiesta, with the iconic statue of St. Peter staring out of the window of the club facing Rogers Street.
There were even cries of “Viva San Pietro!” after chef Richard “Richie” Baressi, who cooks on Thanksgiving and Christmas for the famous waterfront watering hole the Crow’s Nest, was crowned Gloucester’s 1st Ever Meatball Challenge winner.
“The secret is everything has to be fresh,” said Baressi, before the winners were announced, “starting with the meat, the herbs, the cheese, the breadcrumbs.”
“I was excited,” Baressi said when he heard about the challenge. “I know I have good meatballs. I know what I put in them. I put a lot of love in them, too. The love is where it counts.”
Proceeds from the challenge went to the club's scholarship fund. A 50/50 Raffle raised $340 for The Open Door food pantry, whose Empty Bowl Marketplace fundraiser for hunger relief at the Cruiseport on Rowe Square coincided with the night of the Meatball Challenge.
The challenge’s organizer, Joey Ciaramitaro of Good Morning Gloucester, said $1,000 in new memberships for the club was also raised.
“It’s been an overwhelming success,” Ciaramitaro said.
Sales started at 5 a.m. and you had to purchase tickets in person. The tickets went quickly.
Then, men and women lined up around the room and waited their turn to get meatballs scooped into pint-sized cups from one of the 10 entrants: Sclafani’s Bakery, Minglewood Harborside, Oak to Ember, Tonno, The Causeway Restaurant, Topside Bistro, Charlie's Place, Zina Saputo, Richie Baressi and Delaney’s Pizza.
The 100 judges then made their way to the tables spread out in the room, while trying to balance the stack of cups without spilling any meatballs.
“I love it,” said T.J. Ciarametaro, Gloucester’s harbormaster who serves on the board of directors of the St. Peter's Club that dates back 101 years. “All of the meatballs were good. They were all unique. Some of them were similar but there were some really unique ones, too. I’m pumped. I’m pumped for the club. Joey did a great job. Everyone that’s volunteered has done a great job.”
He agreed the event was like a mini-St. Peter's Fiesta. “It’s a meatball fiesta, a pre-fiesta. We are definitely going to make this an annual thing, I think," he said.
T.J. Ciarametaro later announced a tie for second place went to Tonno and Minglewood, meatballs labeled I and J.
“Number 1 meatball with an overwhelming amount of votes … is G, Richard Baressi from the Crow’s Nest!” he said.
Amid the tumult, sat Mayor Greg Verga and his wife, Kellie. Verga said he recently joined St. Peter’s Club in honor of his late father, former state Rep. and Navy veteran Anthony Verga Sr., figuring with his father’s passing in March, the club had lost a member and he wanted make up for that loss.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Verga said. “I mean, what better for an Italian club than a meatball contest?” He said he looked forward to picking his winner “and then after I pick the winner I’m going to eat all of the meatballs that are left over.”
“So, we are trying to decide which ones we like,” said Paula Lutz of Gloucester. “I have my two favorites right here," she said, holding up cups C and E. "I think this is fun. Something to do, spring, Gloucester 400.”