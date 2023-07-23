A Gloucester preschool hosted a ceremony for its latest class to graduate last month.
Shannah Montessori School also hosted its end-of-the-school-year play, “Save The Earth.”
The drama took the young thespians on journey through the solar system on a mission to find a new home, after they learned that the Earth is polluted and the environment is hurting.
Their exploration in space led them to recognize that there is “No Place Like Home.”
They realized that their choices today will affect the outcome for planet Earth tomorrow.
The school is in Magnolia on Lexington Avenue.