Saturday, Oct. 12
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle St. All are welcome. Questions? Go to www.lwwcapeann.org or 978-865-3869.
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Chess Club, 10 to noon, Sawyer Free Library Muzzey Room, 2 Dale Ave.
Donuts and Stories, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids and adults share donuts, stories, sing songs and other fun stuff. Call 978-281-9763.
Author Talk with Silvia Milone-Martin, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Presenting from her book From “Cancer to Trancer Finding Purpose Through Comic Relief.” Call 978-281-9763.
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Gloucester WWII Memorial Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, Seven Seas Cafe, 63 Rogers St. Sing-along entertainment by Dueling Pianos. Tickets $20; reservations recommended; limited sales at door. Call 978-283-1812.
Sunday, Oct. 13
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Sibelius Concert with Sibelius’ great-great-granddaughter Ruusamari Teppo, 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free, but donations accepted ($20 suggested). Sponsored by the Cape Ann Finns and St. Paul church. email: capeannfinns@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Free Open Door Cooking Demo & Nutrition Workshop, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Call 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics welcomes Susan Gerbic, founder of Guerrilla Skepticism, 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St.
wednesday, Oct. 16
Making Choices: Conversation & Health Care Proxy, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free to family members facing future decisions on healthcare choices, 5 wishes planning and questions. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Flu shot clinic, 2 to 3 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Bring insurance cards, dress appropriately. Courtesy of Walgreens. Call 978-281-9765.
Halloween Drop-In Crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Drop by the Friend Room with your kids and make awesome Halloween decorations. Call 978-281-9763
Friday, Oct. 18
Musical Adventures with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Moving, grooving fun. Visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-281-9763
Bridge Club, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room, for players who know how to play. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Writers Group with author Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Share your writing in a supportive environment with other budding writers. Call 978-281-9763.
Masonic Lodge Open House “Square and Compasses Day,” 9 a.m to 3 p.m., Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge, at 27 Eastern Ave. Visitors and members join in learning event. Visit www.massfreemasonry.org.
monday, Oct. 21
Minecraft for Kids creative computer skills, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room, grades 1-5. Registration is required. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CPR Demonstration at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Questions? Call 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Archival Workshop with local history Librarian Jackie Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., main floor. Call 978-281-9763.
Books n Brews Book Club meets, 6 to 8 p.m., Azorean Restaurant. Monthly meet, eat, drink, and discuss a chosen book, available at Sawyer Free Library circulation desk, 2 Dale Ave. Call Mari Martin at 978-325-5502.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Wednesday morning toddler time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Call 978-281-9763.
Caregiver’s Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., weekly Wednesdays, at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Education, support, sharing methods, concerns to assist caregivers. Call 978-281-9765 X13 to register.
Tween/Teen Halloween Escape Room, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Spooky adventure games, clues and fun. Call 978-281-9763.
thursday, Oct. 24
Public Flu Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, Friend Room.
Monthly Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Books available at circulation desk. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Conversation Café of Spanish andPortuguese and English speakers, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club for all ages and skills, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Teachers availbale for beginners. Call 978-281-9763.
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police departments.
Author Michael Tougias discusses “Ten Hours Till Dawn,” 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. Visit: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
After School Pumpkin Fun, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Pumpkins decorating, pumpkin snacks, STEAM pumpkin activities. Registration is required. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m. free performance at Gloucester High School’s auditorium. All welcome. For more information, visit www.outreach.navy.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.