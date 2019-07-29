Tuesday, July 30
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
wednesday, July 31
Olson as Influence, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. With Beat Generation author/biographer Ann Charters discussing how Charles Olson influenced her as a young writer. For more information, visit: https://gloucesterwriters.org.
thursday, aug. 1
Beauport Nooks and Crannies Tours, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Boulevard. $20 Historic New England members, $35 nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 978-283-0800.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, AUG. 2
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. What Time Is It Mr. Fox? performs, Common Crow caters and Maritime Gloucester benefits.
Saturday, AUG. 3
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Explore the touch tank for elusive creatures. 978-281-0470.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Monday, Aug. 5
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Minecraft for Kids, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 6-11. Register at 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Read to Zyla the Therapy dog, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sawyer Free Library, Children’s Room, 2 Dale Ave. Sign up for a 15 minute slot. 978-281-9763.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Karate Fun & Games and demonstration with Gloucester Karate Academy, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Toddler Time with stories, bubbles, crafts and songs, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 1-3, no reservations necessary. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Logan Room, Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to 1st floor. Call 978-922-3000 ext. 2235 or email: Eileen.m.consentino@lahey.org.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Mary Poppins,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring a chair or blanket.
thursday, aug. 8
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for babies and their moms, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. babies 3 through 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Future Chefs Unite for parents or grandparents with kids, 3 to 4 p.m. , Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Contact Justine in the Children’s Room. 978-281-9763.
Movie night for teens/tweens, 5 to 7 p.m. Guardians of the Galaxy, Sayer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend ROom. With pizza and pals. 978-281-9763.
Page2Stage pre-show facilitated discussion, 5:45 p.m., free at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E Main St. A new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, Discounted $25 tickets for members registered at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Call 978-281-4433.
friday, aug. 9
Beauport Pride Tour, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Boulevard, Gloucester, Mass. $10 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Registration recommended at 978-283-0800.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Cape Ann Big Band performs, Jalapenos caters and HAWC benefits.
sunday, aug. 11
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 15
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 16
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benefits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Kindness Café dinner, 4:30 for 5:15 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. A no-cost dinner by the Kindness Project to stimulate conversation kindness. Beef or bean taco and watermelon. All welcome. Visit: www.gloucesteruu.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Pirates of the Caribbean,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 22
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 23
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Deb Hardy Band performs, Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits.
thursday, sept. 5
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
Tuesday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Thursday
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Saturday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470.
