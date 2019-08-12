tuesday, aug. 13
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470.
Tuesday Book Group, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. This month read Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” All welcome. 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Rose Baker Book Club, 10 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All welcome. This month’s selection is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
Song & Dance Around the Planet with musician Sagit Zilberman, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, dance, music instruments. 978-281-9763.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St. Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 15
Good Morning Baby Lapsit with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Music, songs, and stories for babies 3 to 24 months and their caregivers. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 41 Hough Ave. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Busy Hands workshop, 4 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann Art Haven Annex, 76 Rogers St. Sew, knit, crochet, learn crafts. 978-283-3888.
Cape Ann Reads Art Reception, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Main floor, 2 Dale Ave. To celebrate picture book contest display and local artists. 978-281-9763.
friday, aug. 16
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories, dance, and music on the library lawn amphitheater. 978-281-9763.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
The Demolition of the Fishermen’s Institute, 5 to 7 p.m., a photographic essay by Arnold Jarmak at the Gloucester Writers Center. The Maud/Olson Library, 108 East Main St.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benefits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
Saturday, Aug. 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Conversation Café, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Brush up your language skills: Spanish, Portuguese or English. 978-281-9763.
Sawyer Free Library Writer’s Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2 Dale Ave, Byers-Davidson Room. Bring current work to share, read, discuss, etc. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club picnic, 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. 27 Webster St. Members, guests. Tickets $5; kids under 12 free. Burgers, dogs, corn, steamers, chicken, beer, wine. Bouncy Houses, games. Questions? Call Ralph Pierce at 978-21-1351.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Kindness Café dinner, 4:30 for 5:15 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. A no-cost dinner by the Kindness Project. Beef or bean taco and watermelon. All welcome. Visit: www.gloucesteruu.org/
POSTPONED: Poetry reading of works by Mary Oliver, 4 to 6 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., with Nan Webber, Artistic Director of Theatre in the Pines to benefit Lanesville’s Manship Artists Residency + Studios.
The Cape Ann Community Band Celtic Concert, 7 p.m., free at Gentile Bandstand, August Stage Fort Park, Hough Ave. Free parking/ rest rooms and wheel chair access. Pack picnic and seating. Rain date: Aug. 21. Visit: DavidLBenjamin.com.
Monday, Aug. 19
Family STEAM fun, 2 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics for ages 3 and up. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Skeptics in the Pub Summer Video Fest, 6 p.m. meet for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank. All welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Monarch Butterfly Storytime with Kim Smith, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Driend Room. Smith visits with her picture book “Beauty on the Wing.” 978-281-9763.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Pirates of the Caribbean,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 22
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., songs and play with Christy, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 — 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester’s Count Down to Kindergarten, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Magic with Seamus for incoming kindergartners at Sawyer Free Library, City Hall, & Cape Ann Museum. Register your child for library card, and enjoy smoothies. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 23
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Deb Hardy Band performs, Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Weekend Gravestone Preservation Workshop, free at First Parish Burial Grounds. Basic skills for those interested in preserving historic gravestones and monuments. Visit:www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685. Contact Moss Rudley: mossrudley@yahoo.com, or call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Monday, Aug. 26
Lego Club for ages 6 to 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Register early at: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Reading with Zyla the Therapy Dog, 10 to 11 a.m., Children’s Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Toddler Time for ages 1-3, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Bubbles, songs, music, stories, craft! No need to register. 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room, for 3 to 24 mos. Just show up! 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Anderson Room. To discuss: ‘Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates. 978-281-9763, www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
thursday, sept. 5
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
