Thursday, Jan. 16
Fermentation workshop with Backyard Growers & Pigeon Cove, 6 to 8 p.m., Fermentorium, 44 Whittemore St., Unit 10. Make you own Kombucha. Tickets $20 per person. Backyard Growers pay $10. www.backyardgrowers.org/events
Saturday, Jan. 18
Climate Change Changing Cape Ann, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. A discussion led by Abby Johnson, Lutheran seminarian and environmental theologian, and Kyle Johnson, climate change engineer. Donations gratefully accepted. Questions? Call Anne Wheeler at 978-283-6550.
Monday, Jan. 20
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-281-9763.
MLK Jr. Day at Gloucester’s Meetinghouse, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Middle and Church streets. Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT). Free, all welcome. Visit: www.gloucestermeetinghosue.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub tackle Conspiracy Theories, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant, 3 Porter St. Program begins 6:45 p.m. following mix, mingle and menu ordering.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Toddler Time for ages 1 — 3 and their adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for ages 3 to 24 mos., 10 to 11 a.m,, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., Stories, music, and socializing for babies and moms. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Jan. 25
East Gloucester School Winter Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St, Gloucester. Great family fun, crafts, games, face-painting, prizes, cake walk, bake sale, great food and more. Questions? Call 978-281-9830.
Conversation Café practice language and enjoy coffee, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m., to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Looking to learn? Looking for a partner? Look no further. Call 978-281-9763.
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday Jan. 29
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
NAMI Greater North Shore’s Family & Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A and 101, 81 Highland Ave, Salem. Questions? Call 617-984-0504.
Thursday, Jan. 30
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper, 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave., for members and their guests. Officers and Chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
friday, Jan. 31
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentines Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
