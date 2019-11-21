friday, nov. 22
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St. Knits, crafts, homemade pies, jams, breads (anadama and pumpkin), cookies, table arrangements, wreaths, jewelry, Christmas items, silent auction, hearty luncheon; thrift shop open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.trinitycongregational.org.
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
St John’s Village Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, 48 Middle St. Handmade crafts, bake shop, raffles, silent auction. Handicapped-accessible; park at 33 Washington St. stjohnsgloucester.org.
Cape Ann Farmers Market Thanksgiving Market, 10 a.m. Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. (corner of Middle and Church). Local farms and produce for your Thanksgiving. EBT/SNAP/HIP/WIC. Visit: www.CapeAnnFarmersMarket.org, or call Nicole Bogin at 978-290-2717.
DJ Scottie Mac kicks off the holidays, 8 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action; get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
sunday, nov. 24
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time with Moms and kids singing, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Dancing, music, stories and crafts. For ages 1 to 3. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
thursday, Nov. 28
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
friday, Nov. 29
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
Wednesday, Dec 4
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 am, Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, take elevator to first floor.
