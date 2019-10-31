Friday, Nov. 1

Rotary Club of Gloucester Trivia Night, 6 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Compete for the title Champions. $100 for a team of four players. Supports Rotary programs. 50/50 raffle, cash bar, snacks. Register at www.GloucesterRotary.org.

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/ or call 978 515 7957 or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

saturday, nov. 2

Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament, registration at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. $25 fundraiser fee. Bring your own board. Call 978-283-7841.

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/ or call 978 515 7957 or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

sunday, nov. 3

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 5 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/ or call 978 515 7957 or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

monday, nov.

Minecraft Club for Kids, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Grades 1 to 5 play and create structures.

United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free. Go to www.outreach.navy.mil.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.

Archiving workshop with local history librarian Jacklyn Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all. Contact jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5525.

Wednesday, Nov 6

Toddler Time for your little one, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 1-3 & moms in action packed hour, music, songs, fingerplays, stories and crafts!

Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby elevator to first floor.

Cub Scout Registration Night, 6 to 8 p.m., for boys and girls in grades K-5 at Elks Hall, 97 Atlantic Road. Questions? Contact Bob Snider bobsnider@comcast.net.

A Cry for Justice, the Challenge of Immigration with Sunny Robinson and Jeanne Gallo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sawyer Free Library Immigration series, 2 Dale Ave. Questions? 978-281-9763.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m. Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories and bouncy time, for ages 3 to 24 months.

Mass Bike meeting about cycling safety and access around Cape Ann, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave.

Friday, Nov. 8

Medicare Plan Review Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SeniorCare, 49 Blackburn Center, with SHINE Counselors: for half-hour appointment, call 978-281-1750.

Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 for 7 p.m. dinner, at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/, or call 978 515 7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all ages, teachers available!

Dads and Donuts for Everyone!, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids, bring your favorite adult to hear stories and eat donuts!

John Jerome plays American Legion Post 3 lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., members and guests welcome.

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/, or call 978 515 7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

sunday, Nov. 10

Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 5 p.m. Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at: http://fishtownplayers.com/, or call 978 515 7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

Monday, Nov. 11

Salute to Our Veterans with Share the Music, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free but donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds benefit Company 2 Heroes service dog training program. Visit company2heroes.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.

wednesday, Nov. 13

World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. 10% of proceeds support The Kindness Project. Music, awards, fun table pieces, great Mexican food!

“Between Borders: American Migrant Crisis,” a film with commentary by Cuban asylee Alex Cabrera, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sawyer Free Library Immigration series, 2 Dale Ave. Questions? 978-281-9763.

thursday, Nov. 1

Prostate Cancer support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. For more information call John Quinn at 617-905-4999.

saturday, Nov. 16

Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Housing Symposium, 2 to 5 p.m., free and open to the public at Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Speakers, panels and audience participation. Handicap accessible. Park on the green or nearby parking lots. Visit: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” with Denzel Mohammed, Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sawyer Free Library Immigration series, 2 Dale Ave. Questions? 978-281-9763.

Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake Sale, Cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. snow or shine.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.

