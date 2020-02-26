thursday, Feb. 27
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 3 to 24 months. Call 978-325-5500.
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. Runs 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Fall risk monthly screening, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Gordon Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness. Sign up at the reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
Businesswomen groups networker at the Crow’s Nest, 5 to 7 p.m., 334 East Main St. Hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber & the Greater Beverly Chamber Businesswomen group.
friday, feb. 28
Weekly drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring a project. Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens and tweens, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For middle/high school students. Call 978-325-5500.
saturday, feb. 29
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
Dan Connell — Ethiopia & Eritrea today, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Connell and Debbie Hird sharing documented record of after-effects of Eritrea’s refugees in Ethiopia. Call 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, March 3
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 4
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 5
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., Runs for 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Backyard Growers’ Winter warmer mixology party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 3 Duncan St. Cocktails inspired by the season using local craft spirits. $25 donation at door. Reserve a spot at backyardgrowers.org/events or call 978-281-0480.
The twelfth program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan, 8 p.m., and will be repeated one week later, on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12, with medieval scholar and Rockport resident Madeline Caviness,
Friday, march 6
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
saturday, march 7
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
monday, march 9
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, March 10
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Judicial Outreach Visit at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Judge Mary Rudolph Black presenting and answering questions from audience.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 11
State Senator Bruce Tarr Constituent Services at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome. 978-281-9765.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 12
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F Lewis St, 978-281-9765
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Carrot & Turnip, Potatoes, Soda Bread. Door prizes, raffle, live entertainment Reservations by March 10 at 978-281-9765
Registered Gloucester Democrats caucus, 6 p.m., The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. To elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Must arrive by 6 p.m. Questions? www.massdems.org, call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205 or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
friday, March 13
GHS Girls Softball Boosters Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m., at the Gloucester Elks. With Boston Headline Comedian Paul D’Angelo, Sal Votano, Steve Guilmette, and more. Raffles, cash bar. Tickets at ghssoftballcomedymar13.eventbrite.com or: 978-569-3204.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Handicapped-accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, March 19
Financial Consultations at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9 a.m. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Private consultations with Financial Advisor Tom Dexter. Call 978-281-9765 for an appointment.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 25
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 26
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F Lewis St, 978-281-9765
Monthly Fall Risk Screening at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 6 Manuel F Lewis St. provided by Gordon Center for Balance. Register at 978-281-9765.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, april 1
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
