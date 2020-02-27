friday, feb. 28
Weekly drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring a project. Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens and tweens, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For middle/high school students. Call 978-325-5500.
saturday, feb. 29
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557 or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
Dan Connell — Ethiopia & Eritrea today, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Connell and Debbie Hird sharing documented record of after-effects of Eritrea’s refugees in Ethiopia. Call 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, March 3
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 4
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 5
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., Runs for 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Backyard Growers’ Winter warmer mixology party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 3 Duncan St. Cocktails inspired by the season using local craft spirits. $25 donation at door. Reserve a spot at backyardgrowers.org/events or call 978-281-0480.
The twelfth program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan, 8 p.m., and will be repeated one week later, on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12, with medieval scholar and Rockport resident Madeline Caviness,
Friday, march 6
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
saturday, march 7
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
monday, march 9
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
MineCraft for Kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Grades 1-5 create and share worlds. Register by calling 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, March 10
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Judicial Outreach Visit at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Judge Mary Rudolph Black presenting and answering questions from audience.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Tuesday Book Club meets, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, in the Byers-Davidson Room.
wednesday, March 11
State Senator Bruce Tarr Constituent Services at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome. 978-281-9765.
Wednesday morning Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 1 to 3. Bubbles, stories, music, crafts with Christy!
Rose Baker Bookies meet, 10 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St.. Each month, a new book to read and discuss! Available at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 12
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F Lewis St, call 978-281-9765.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 3 to 24 mos. Bubbles, music, fingerplays and free time with Christy.
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Carrot & Turnip, Potatoes, Soda Bread. Door prizes, raffle, live entertainment Reservations by March 10 at 978-281-9765.
Registered Gloucester Democrats caucus, 6 p.m., The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. To elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Must arrive by 6 p.m. Questions? www.massdems.org, call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205 or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
friday, March 13
Cook-A-Book Book Club for Kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Bring a recipe to share and get cooking!
GHS Girls Softball Boosters Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m., at the Gloucester Elks. With Boston headline comedian Paul D’Angelo, Sal Votano, Steve Guilmette and more. Raffles, cash bar. Tickets at ghssoftballcomedymar13.eventbrite.com or: 978-569-3204.
Saturday, March 14
Dads & Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. A special visit from Karin Gertsch, author of Flora has an Adventure!
Chess Club plays at Sawyer Free Library, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Want to learn, have fun, play? You’re welcome.
Artist IlaSahai Prouty, 1 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. A Social Construction for The Reconstitution Readings. Please register, as only 15 spaces. in the Muzzey Room.
“Left on Pearl” documentary screening, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave. The 1971 takeover of Harvard owned building by women that led to the first Women’s Center in the U.S.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Handicapped-accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, March 19
Financial Consultations at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9 a.m. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Private consultations with Financial Advisor Tom Dexter. Call 978-281-9765 for an appointment.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 25
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 26
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St, 978-281-9765
Monthly Fall Risk Screening at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 6 Manuel F Lewis St. provided by Gordon Center for Balance. Register at 978-281-9765.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, april 1
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
===============================================================
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
=====================================================================
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.