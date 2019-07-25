friday, July 26
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Quarry Dance VIII, 5:30 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
Mercy Watson Summer Book Group, 2 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room. For kids going into grade 2. Books available at library. 978-281-9763.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green presents “The Goddesses,” 6 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willow Rest caters; Art Haven benefits; donations appreciated.
“The 39 Steps,” 7:30 p.m.Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Tony award-winning comic thriller. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. For more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Snakes of New England with Cape Ann Vernal Pond’s Rick Roth, 10 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Meet and learn about live snakes. 978-281-9763.
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Quarry Dance VIII, 11 a.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
“Who Was Ben Butler?” a co-production by Gloucester Stage Company and Cape Ann Museum, 2 p.m. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. Meet one of 19th century Gloucester’s most celebrated citizens. Free for Gloucester Stage Company & Museum members/$10 nonmembers(includes museum admission). Reservations required. Visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
Quarry Dance VIII, 4:30 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
GHS Class of ’59 Reunion, 4:40 to 8:30 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, dinner buffet and a DJ. Contact Gerri Kippen at gkipper412@gmail.com or 978-491-1781; or Ida Doane at idafdoane@gmail.com or 508-878-5832.
“The 39 Steps,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Tony award-winning comic thriller. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. For more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Sunday, July 28
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Quarry Dance VIII, 1 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
“The 39 Steps,” 2 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Tony award-winning comic thriller. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. For more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Tour of Manship Artists Residency & Studios in Lanesville, 3 to 5 p.m. With Rebecca Reynolds, president of the MARS board of directors, in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum. $10 CAM members; $20 nonmembers. Reservations through Eventbrite. RSVP for address to info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438.
“Bite Me” Screening, 7 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. Q&A with writer/star Naomi McDougall Jones. Candlelit tours to follow. Presented by Joyful Vampire Tour of America. Tickets $20 at www.hammondcastle.org/event/bite-me/.
Blue Grass on the grass with Old Cold Tater and Down Home Swing, 7 p.m., free at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. Wheelchair-accessible, bring seating & a picnic! Rain date is Wednesday, July 31. Visit: DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
monday, July 29
Blue Star Planetarium: Oasis in Space interactive program, 10 and 11 a.m., City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Discover the wonders of the universe.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Tuesday, July 30
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
wednesday, July 31
Olson as Influence, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. With Beat Generation author/biographer Ann Charters discussing how Charles Olson influenced her as a young writer. For more information, visit: https://gloucesterwriters.org.
thursday, aug. 1
Beauport Nooks and Crannies Tours, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Boulevard. $20 Historic New England members, $35 nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 978-283-0800.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, AUG. 2
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. What Time Is It Mr. Fox? performs, Common Crow caters and Maritime Gloucester benefits.
Saturday, AUG. 3
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978-281-0470.
Sunday, aug. 4
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
monday, aug. 5
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Logan Room, Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to 1st floor. Call 978-922-3000 ext 2235 or email: Eileen.m.consentino@lahey.org.
thursday, aug. 8
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Page2Stage pre-show facilitated discussion, 5:45 p.m., free at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E Main St. A new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, Discounted $25 tickets for members registered at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Call 978-281-4433.
friday, aug. 9
Beauport Pride Tour, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Boulevard, Gloucester, Mass. $10 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Registration recommended at 978-283-0800.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Cape Ann Big Band performs, Jalapenos caters and HAWC benefits.
thursday, aug. 15
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 16
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benefits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Kindness Café dinner, 4:30 for 5:15 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. A no-cost dinner by the Kindness Project to stimulate conversation kindness. Beef or bean taco and watermelon. All welcome. Visit: www.gloucesteruu.org/
thursday, aug. 22
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 23
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Deb Hardy Band performs, Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits.
thursday, sept. 5
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
