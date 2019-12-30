Saturday, Jan. 4
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pick-up, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pick up at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids bring your favorite adult and munch on donuts while enjoying stories, and crafts.
All ages Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Suitable for ages 5 and up. Beginners and experienced players welcome.
Tuesday, Jan.7
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to first floor.
friday, Jan. 10
Cape Ann Cursillo Community hosts Ultreya/ Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Pot luck is at 6:30 p.m. and Ultreya at 7 p.m. All welcome. For more information, call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pick-up, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pick up at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Jake Pardee and Chris Fritz-Grice Duo perform at the Gloucester American Legion Post 3, 7 p.m., 8 Washington St. Original songs from Pier Ave Band’s CDs, blues, rock and reggae. No cover. Light food and full bar. Members and guests welcome.
Tuesday, Jan.14
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All welcome. Handicap Accessible. 978-283-2817.
Tuesday, Jan.21
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center,All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.