friday, Nov. 15
“Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Presented by the North Shore node of 350MASS, with all-star local talent lineup. Tickets $35 at www.eventbrite.com.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 16
First Anniversary Celebration of the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage, 1 to 3 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Screening and discussion of documentary “Virginia Lee Burton — A Sense of Place.” Sharing of memories and cake with family and friends. All welcome.
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Housing Symposium, 2 to 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Speakers, panels and audience participation. Handicapped-accessible. Park on the green or nearby parking lots. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
sunday, nov. 17
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
FInal session of Archival Workshop Series: Problem solving in your collection, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Friend Room of the Sawyer with Jacklyn Linsky, local history librarian. Contact: jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5525.
Cape Ann Skeptics meets, 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Discuss pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine.” Starting with mix, mingle and menu orders.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Denzel Mohammed of Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Special Education Fair “Transitioning to Adulthood,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Co-sponsored by GHS Special Education Department, Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Northeast Arc. With workshops. For information, call 978 491-6648.
friday, nov. 22
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
St John’s Village Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. Handmade crafts, bake shop, raffles, silent auction. Handicapped accessible; park at 33 Washington St. Free.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
DJ Scottie Mac kicks off the holidays, 8 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action; get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
sunday, nov. 24
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time with Moms and kids singing, dancing, music, stories and crafts, 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 1 to 3, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave.
thursday, Nov. 28
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
friday, Nov. 29
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
saturday, Nov. 30
The Sawyer Free Library reopens at 8:30 am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.