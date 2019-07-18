friday, July 19
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5-plus. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Hye Fusion plays, Markouk caters and donations benefit The Open Door.
Saturday, July 20
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, 10 a.m., conference room, Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. Rockport. www.lwvcapeann.org or 978-865-3869.
Gloucester Legion’s lobster fest, 1 to 6 p.m. in the air-conditioned comfort of the American Legion, 8 Washington St. $25 for full dinner. Proceeds benefit Legion’s holiday meals programs. For advance tickets call 978-979-2224. Walk-ins welcome.
Cape Ann Concert Winds trio presents “Sinfonia Concertante,” 7:30 p.m., at the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. $20 adults, $15 Seniors and Youth. Proceeds benefit church. Reception follows. Questions? Call 978-281-2286.
Man on the Moon 50th anniversary celebration, 8 to 10 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Shared memories and presentation by former Navy Seal Earl Kishida who helped retrieve the Apollo astronauts at sea. Questions? Email: williamhwaller@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 21
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Inspirational testimony from young people redeemed from addiction through Teen Challenge, 10 a.m. at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. Visit: https://tcgreaterboston.org/#landing, or call 978-283-2817.
Cape Ann Finns Celebrate Heritage concert, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. With guest conductor Paul Niemisto. If it rains, in Rockport High School auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane. 978-546-7529, 202-420-8548 or email capeannfinns@gmail.com.
monDAY, July 22
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and older. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
TUESDAY, July 23
Annual Senior Center Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Speak with health program representatives. 978-281-9765.
Senior Farmer’s Market Coupon Distribution, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Distributed by SeniorCare. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470.
MBTA Senior Discount Charlie Cards, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Bring driver’s license, passport. ID cards. 978-281-9765.
Gloucester Elks Lodge #892 BBQ, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Elks, 101 Atlantic Ave. Wear your vintage Ship 5 T-shirt. If you don’t have one, Lynn Colletti might. Email: seascoutshipno.5@gmail.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Finnish literary history on Cape Ann, 3 to 5 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. With professor Kirsti Salmi-Niklander of the University of Helsinki on Finnish-American literary legacy of Lanesville. Coffee and Nisu.
Movie & Pizza Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. “Lego Movie 2.” 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, July 24
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Activities for ages 1 to 3. 978-281-9763.
thursday, July 25
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470 Curious Creatures Live Animal Presentation, 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. A hands-on introduction to live and exotic animals from around the world. 978-281-9763.
Teens & Tweens Summer reading Tie-Dye afternoon, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Outside, or if rain, in the Friend Room. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in the Anderson Room. This month: How Food Stopped being Food. 978-281-9763.
friday, July 26
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Mercy Watson Summer Book Group, 2 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room. For kids going into grade 2. Books available at library. 978-281-9763.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green presents “The Goddesses,” 6 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willow Rest caters; Art Haven benefits; donations appreciated.
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Snakes of New England with Cape Ann Vernal Pond’s Rick Roth, 10 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Meet and learn about live snakes. 978-281-9763.
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Sunday, July 28
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Tour of Manship Artists Residency & Studios in Lanesville, 3 to 5 p.m. With Rebecca Reynolds, president of the MARS board of directors, in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum. $10 CAM members; $20 nonmembers. Reservations through Eventbrite. RSVP for address to info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438.
“Bite Me” Screening, 7 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. Q&A with writer/star Naomi McDougall Jones. Candlelit tours to follow. Presented by Joyful Vampire Tour of America. Tickets $20 at www.hammondcastle.org/event/bite-me/.
monday, July 29
Blue Star Planetarium: Oasis in Space interactive program, 10 and 11 a.m., City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Discover the wonders of the universe.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Tuesday, July 30
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
thursday, aug. 1
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, AUG. 2
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. What Time Is It Mr. Fox? performs, Common Crow caters and Maritime Gloucester benefits.
Saturday, AUG. 3
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978-281-0470.
Sunday, aug. 4
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
monday, aug. 5
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Logan Room, Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to 1st floor. Call 978-922-3000 ext 2235 or email: Eileen.m.consentino@lahey.org.
thursday, aug. 8
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 16
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benfits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
Tuesday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Thursday
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Saturday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.