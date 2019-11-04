Tuesday, Nov. 5
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Archiving workshop with local history librarian Jacklyn Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all. Contact jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5525.
Backyard Growers Fall Cooking Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave. Simple, seasonal recipes to add to a holiday table. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Nov 6
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 1-3 with caregiver. Music, songs, fingerplays, stories and crafts. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby elevator to first floor.
Cub Scout Registration Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Elks Hall, 97 Atlantic Road. For boys and girls in grades K-5. Contact Bob Snider, bobsnider@comcast.net.
A Cry for Justice, the Challenge of Immigration with Sunny Robinson and Jeanne Gallo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Part of the library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories and bouncy time, for ages 3 to 24 months. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Mass Bike Meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Discuss cycling safety and access around Cape Ann.
Friday, Nov. 8
Medicare Plan Review Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seniorcare, 49 Blackburn Center, with Shine counselors. For half-hour appointments, call 978-281-1750.Backyard growers panel discussion on Social Justice in Gloucester, 10 to 11:45 a.m., 3 Duncan St., with loocal leaders of nonprofit organizations. Reservations required by emailing corrinne@backyardgrowers.org.
Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Potluck, 6:30 for 7 p.m. dinner, St. John The Baptists in Essex. Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
saturday, Nov. 9
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann meets, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All are welcome. www.lwvcapeann.org, or 978-865-3869.
Saturday Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all ages, teachers available. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids, bring your favorite adult to hear stories and eat donuts. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
John Jerome plays American Legion Post 3 lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Members and guests welcome.
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
sunday, Nov. 10
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 5 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
Monday, Nov. 11
Salute to Our Veterans with Share the Music, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free but donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Company 2 Heroes service dog training program. company2heroes.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 13
World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. 10% of proceeds support The Kindness Project. Music, awards, fun table pieces, Mexican food.
“Between Borders: American Migrant Crisis,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Viewing of film with commentary by Cuban asylee Alex Cabrera. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
thursday, Nov. 14
Prostate Cancer Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. Call John Quinn, 617-905-4999.
friday, Nov. 15
Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Presented by The North Shore node of 350MASS, with all-star local talent lineup. Tickets $35 at www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Housing Symposium, 2 to 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Speakers, panels and audience participation. Handicapped-accessible. Park on the green or nearby parking lots. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics meets/discusses pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine,” 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Starting with mix, mingle and menu orders.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Denzel Mohammed of Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Special Education Fair ‘Transitioning to Adulthood,’, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gloucester High School. Co-sponsored by GHS Special Education Department, Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Northeast ARC. With work shops.For information, call 978 491-6648.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
