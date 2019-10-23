thursday, Oct. 24
Public Flu Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Gloucester Rotary Club dining fundraiser on World Polio Day, 5 to 9 p.m., Sea Glass Restaurant at Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave (Rt. 133), 10% of proceeds support Rotary Club’s #EndPolioNow fundraising campaign. Reservations at 978- 515-7386.
Monthly Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Books available at circulation desk. Call 978-281-9763.
GHS High School Band Fall Coffeehouse, 7 p.m., in the Gloucester High School Cafeteria. GHS Docksiders and Lab Ensemble. Kid-friendly and handicap accessible. $5 admission supports the GHS Band.
‘The Power of Pattern’ performed by New England Philharmonic Chamber Players Principals String Quartet, 7 p.m. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. Inspired by Folly Cove Designs. Tickets: $30 museum members/$45 nonmembers. Visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 x10.
School Committee Candidates debate, 7 p.m., Lanesville COmmunity Center, 8 Vulcan Way. All welcome.
Friday, Oct. 25
After-school pumpkin decorating fun, 3 to 4 p.m. in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Snacks and STEAM pumpkin activity! Register at 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Halloween party and costume contest at Gloucester Dog Park, 9 to 11 a.m. Prizes for best costumes judged by Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. Cape Ann Animal Aid on site with adoptable shelter pups.
Conversation Café of Spanish, Portuguese and English speakers, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Free for all ages and skills. Teachers available for beginners. Call 978-281-9763.
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police departments.
Author Michael Tougias discusses “Ten Hours Till Dawn,” 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. Free. Go to www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
After School Pumpkin Fun, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Pumpkin decorating, pumpkin snacks, STEAM pumpkin activities. Registration required. Call 978-281-9763.
Trunk-Or-Treating event, 5 to 7 p.m., free in the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church parking lot, 8 Thompson St. Touch-A-Truck, carnival games, popcorn, hotdogs and more. All welcome.
Two Faces of Frankenstein double feature, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meeting House in the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Organ accompaniment. $20 Adults, $10 Students, 12 & under free; at the door or www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Monday, Oct. 28
At-Large City Council Candidates dabate, 7 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan Way, with focus on housing and development issues
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Grandparents raising grandchildren program, 5:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Connects grandparents with resources: The Disease of Addiction and Setting Boundaries. Free. Register at colleen.pritoni@state.ma.us.
Friday, Nov. 1
Rotary Club of Gloucester Trivia Night, 6 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Compete for the title Champions. $100 for a team of four players. Supports Rotary programs. 50/50 raffle, cash bar, snacks. Register at www.GloucesterRotary.org.
saturday, nov. 2
Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament, registration at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. $25 fundraiser fee. Bring your own board. Call 978-283-7841.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free. Go to www.outreach.navy.mil.
Wednesday, Nov 6
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby take elevator to first floor.
Friday, Nov. 8
Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 for 7 p.m. dinner, at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
saturday, Nov. 9
John Jerome will be playing our lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., members and guests are welcome.
Monday, Nov. 11
Salute to Our Veterans with Share the Music, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free but donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds benefit Company 2 Heroes service dog training program. Visit company2heroes.org.
thursday, Nov. 14
Prostate Cancer support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. For more information call John Quinn at 617-905-4999.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m.,27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake Sale, Cookie Walk, Raffle, White Elephants, vendors. SNow or Shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.