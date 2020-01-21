Wednesday, Jan. 22
Toddler Time for ages 1-3 and their adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for ages 3 to 24 months, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Stories, music, and socializing for babies and moms. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Jan. 25
East Gloucester School Winter Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St. Crafts, games, face-painting, prizes, cake walk, bake sale, food and more. Call 978-281-9830.
Conversation Café, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Practice language and enjoy coffee. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
NAMI Greater North Shore’s Family & Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A and 101, 81 Highland Ave., Salem. Call 617-984-0504.
Thursday, Jan. 30
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper, 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. For members and their guests. Officers and chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
friday, Jan. 31
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible entrance from Fisher Lobby; take elevator to first floor.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
