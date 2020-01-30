friday, Jan. 31
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure).Cape Ann YMCA Middle Street .Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
saturday, feb. 1
Portrait of a Sicilian Cafe in America, 3 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. A celebration of photographer Paul Cary Goldberg’s “Tutta la Famiglia!,” photo project of Caffe Sicilia. With book signing. Free and open to the public; reservations required at 978-283-0455 x10.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
A Closer Look: painter Stuart Davis, 1:30 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St, with docent Bonnie Sontag’s in-depth look at the American modernist with Gloucester influences. $5 museum members; $15 nonmembers (includes admission). Reservations required at 978-283-0455 x10.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA Middle Street Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible entrance from Fisher Lobby; take elevator to first floor.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Memoir Writers Meet at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m. New participants always welcome. Questions? Call 978-281-9765
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. Questions? 978-879-3655.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA Middle Street Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
State Senator Bruce Tarr’s office constituent services at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. all are welcome.
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Rose Baker Bookies monthly meetup, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. Join this book club at 978-281-9765, or just stop by receotion desk.
Free Community Meal of hearty soup, 6 p.m., The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. Handicap access, all welcome. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center; new members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Valentine Party at Senior Center, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, Chicken Scampi, Linquine with Garlic Spinach, Biscuit, Red Velvet Cake. Door prizes, house raffle, 50/50, live entertainment and more. Reservation by Feb. 11 at desk.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
thursday, Feb. 20
“Mable and Jerry Part II” Performance at Senior Center, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, a free comedy performance in one act, sign up at reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
Memoir Writers Meet at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m. New participants always welcome. Questions? Call 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 21
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
thursday, Feb. 27
Fall risk monthly screening at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with Gordon Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness. Sign up at the reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 28
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure) Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
