Thursday, Dec. 5
Good Morning Baby Lapsit with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 3 to 24 months. Songs, fingerplays, stories and bouncy play followed by 20 minutes of stay and play time.
friday, dec. 6
West Parish School PTO’s annual Holiday Fair, 6 to 9 p.m. at the school, 10 Concord St. Free kids’ craft room, kids’ holiday dollar wrapped gift shop, a Scholastic Book Fair, 25 vendors with holiday fare. $1,000 in raffle prizes.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Annisquam Sewing Circle fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Handmade knits, artworks, linens, toys, Grace Murray original knit hat auctioned, wreaths, centerpieces, boxwood trees, “grab bag” stocking stuffers, pet treats and vintage jewelry, supports Cape Ann organizations.
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church holiday craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1123 Washington St.
Crafters, vendors, snacks, drinks, and a basket auction, too, For more information, call 978-283-6550.
First Baptist Church Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Gloucester Ave., Coffee hour followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., handmade items, white elephant tables, silent auction and more.
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann Meets, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All are welcome. Visit www.lwvcapeann.org or call 978-865-3869.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. A fun morning of play time, stories, songs, rhymes, and other activities. Donuts and fruit served. All caregivers welcome!
Homemade cookie and soup sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church-UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Call 978-283-2917.
Fashion’s role in Sargent’s portraits, 2 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Boston Museum of Fine Arts curator. Reservations required at Eventbrite or 978-283-0455. $10 CAM/SHM members; $20 nonmembers. at Eventbrite. Visit: prowww.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day along Gloucester historical Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Gun control forum presented by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann and Gloucester High School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Rd, Free, all welcome. http://www.lwvcapeann.org/
Captain Lester S. Wass post 3 located at 8 Washington Street in Gloucester is proud to announce that local
Disabled veteran Kev. G. Mos plays the Legion Lounge, 7 p.m. at Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. Members and guests welcome to come support a local vet!
monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 - 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church- UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Call 978-283-2817.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.