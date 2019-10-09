Thursday, Oct. 10
Lindsay Crouse addresses Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St. Admission is $35. Email info@capeannchamber.com.
City Councilor candidate forum, 6 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, presented by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann. 978-865-3869.
Saturday, Oct. 12
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle St. All are welcome. Questions? Go to www.lwwcapeann.org or 978-865-3869.
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Chess Club, 10 to noon, Sawyer Free Library Muzzey Room, 2 Dale Ave.
Donuts and Stories, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids and adults share donuts, stories, sing songs and other fun stuff! 978-325-5500.
Author Talk with Silvia Milone-Martin, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Presenting from her book From “Cancer to Trancer Finding Purpose Through Comic Relief.”
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Gloucester WWII Memorial Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, Seven Seas Cafe, 63 Rogers St. Sing-along entertainment by Dueling Pianos. Tickets $20; reservations recommended; limited sales at door. Call 978-283-1812.
Sunday, Oct. 13
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Sibelius Concert with Sibelius’ great-great-granddaughter Ruusamari Teppo, 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free, but donations accepted ($20 suggested). Sponsored by the Cape Ann Finns and St. Paul church. email: capeannfinns@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Free Open Door Cooking Demo & Nutrition Workshop, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics welcomes Susan Gerbic, founder of Guerrilla Skepticism, 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St.
wednesday, Oct. 16
Making Choices: Conversation & Health Care Proxy, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free to family members facing future decisions on healthcare choices, 5 wishes planning and questions. 978-281-9765.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Flu shot clinic, 2 to 3 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Bring insurance cards, dress appropriately. Courtesy of Walgreens. 978-281-9765.
Halloween Drop-In Crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Drop by the Friend Room with your kids and make some awesome Halloween decorations.
Friday, Oct. 18
Musical Adventures with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Moving, grooving fun. Visit: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Bridge Club, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room, for players who know how to play.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Writers Group with author Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Share your writing in a supportive environment with other budding writers.
Masonic Lodge Open House “Square and Compasses Day,” 9 a.m to 3 p.m., Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge, at 27 Eastern Ave. Visitors and members join in learning event. Visit www.massfreemasonry.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CPR Demonstration at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Questions? 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Caregiver’s Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., weekly Wednesdays, at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Education, support, sharing methods, concerns to assist caregivers. Call 978-281-9765 X13 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police departments.
Author Michael Tougias discusses “Ten Hours Till Dawn,” 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. Visit: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m. free performance at Gloucester High School’s auditorium. All welcome. For more information, visit www.outreach.navy.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.