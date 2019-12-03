Wednesday, Dec. 4
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, take elevator to first floor.
friday, dec. 6
West Parish School PTO’s annual Holiday Fair, 6 to 9 p.m. at the school, 10 Concord St. Free kids’ craft room, kids’ holiday dollar wrapped gift shop, a Scholastic Book Fair, 25 vendors with holiday fare. $1,000 in raffle prizes.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Annisquam Sewing Circle fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Handmade knits, artworks, linens, toys, Grace Murray original knit hat auctioned, wreaths, centerpieces, boxwood trees, “grab bag” stocking stuffers, pet treats and vintage jewelry, supports Cape Ann organizations.
First Baptist Church Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Gloucester Ave., Coffee hour followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., handmade items, white elephant tables, silent auction and more.
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann Meets, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All are welcome. Visit www.lwvcapeann.org or call 978-865-3869.
Homemade cookie and soup sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church-UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Call 978-283-2917.
Fashion’s role in Sargent’s portraits, 2 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Boston Museum of Fine Arts curator. Reservations required at Eventbrite or 978-283-0455. $10 CAM/SHM members; $20 nonmembers. at Eventbrite. Visit: prowww.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day along Gloucester historical Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church- UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Call 978-283-2817.
