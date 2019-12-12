SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day along Gloucester’s historic Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Gun Forum sponsored by the LWV Cape Ann, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free and open to the public. Panelists: Greg Gibson, Mark Nestor, and Jim Wallace. Moderator: John Bell.
Explore Hammond Castle to holiday Madrigal music, sung live 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., with admission. Parking free at Stage Fort Park with free shuttle transport. Visit: https://www.hammondcastle.org/the-holiday-season/
Sawyer Free Library hosts Holiday at Hogsmead, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Dale Ave., during Middle Street Walk. Wizarding World takes over the library. 978-281-9763.
Musician and disabled veteran Kev G Mor plays the Legion Lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St.
Explore Hammond Castle to holiday Madrigal music, sung live from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., with admission. Parking free at Stage Fort Park and free shuttles to and from the castle. Visit: https://www.hammondcastle.org/the-holiday-season/
Monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann License Plate holiday sign-up event, 4 to 6 p.m., Cruiseport lower level, hosted by Cape Ann Community Foundation. Donate a toy or gift card for Senator Bruce Tarr’s Toy Drive; we’ll sign you up for a CA plate. Proceeds support foundation’s mission for a greater Cape Ann.
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Watch for email in case of weather cancellation. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church - UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group meets, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room of the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church,
436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments.
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop’s great last-minute holiday shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of Toy Story 4, 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., Mussey Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced! All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with your holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com
