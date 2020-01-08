Wednesday, Jan. 8
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to first floor.
Friday, Jan. 10
Cape Ann Cursillo Community hosts Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St., Essex. Pot luck is at 6:30 p.m. and Ultreya at 7 p.m. All welcome. For more information, call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pickup, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pickup at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Jake Pardee and Chris Fritz-Grice Duo perform, 7 p.m., Gloucester American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Original songs from Pier Ave Band’s CDs, blues, rock and reggae. No cover. Light food and full bar. Members and guests welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All welcome. Handicapped-accessible. 978-283-2817.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub tackle Conspiracy Theories, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant , 3 Porter St. Program begins 6:45 p.m. following mix, mingle and menu ordering.
Saturday, Jan. 25
East Gloucester School Winter Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St, Gloucester. Great family fun, crafts, games, face painting, prizes, cake walk, bake sale, great food and more. Questions? Call 978-281-9830.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
