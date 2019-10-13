Tuesday, Oct. 15
Free Open Door Cooking Demo and Nutrition Workshop, 10:15 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics Meets, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Susan Gerbic, founder of Guerrilla Skepticism, speaks at 6:45 p.m.
wednesday, Oct. 16
Making Choices: Conversation & Health Care Proxy, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free to family members facing future decisions on health care choices, five wishes planning and questions. 978-281-9765.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Flu shot clinic, 2 to 3 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Bring insurance cards, dress appropriately. Courtesy of Walgreens. 978-281-9765.
Halloween Drop-In Crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., SawyerText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Friday, Oct. 18
Musical Adventures with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer FrText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Coloree Library, 2 Dale Ave. Moving, grooving fun. www.sawyerfreelibrary.org, 978-281-9763.
Bridge Club, 12Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color:30 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For knowledgeable players. 978-281-9763Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Writers Group with Author Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free LibraText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorry, 2 Dale Ave. Share writing in a supportive environment with other budding writers. 978-281-9763.
Masonic Lodge Open House, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge, 27 Eastern Ave. Tours, information about Freemasonry and the lodge’s history. www.massfreemasonry.org.
monday, Oct. 21
Minecraft for Kids creative computer skills, 3:30 to Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For grades 1-5. Registration required. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CPR Demonstration at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Archival Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With local history librarian Jackie Linsky. 978-281-9763.
Books ’n Brews Book Club Meets, 6 to 8 p.m., Azorean Restaurant, 133 Washington St. Monthly book club meets for food, drink and to discuss a chosen book. Titles available at Sawyer Free Library circulation desk, 2 Dale Ave. Call Mari Martin, 978-325-5502.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Wednesday Morning Toddler Time,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Caregiver’s Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Weekly meeting for education, support, and sharing methods, concerns to assist caregivers. Call 978-281-9765 ext. 13 to register.
Tween/Teen Halloween Escape Room, 3 Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorto 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Spooky adventure games, clues and fun. 978-281-9763.Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
thursday, Oct. 24
Public Flu Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Monthly Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Books available at circulation desk. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Conversation Café of Spanish, Portuguese and English speakers, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For all ages and skills. Teachers available for beginners. 978-281-9763.
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police departments.
Author Michael Tougias discusses “Ten Hours Till Dawn,” 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
After School Pumpkin Fun, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Pumpkin decorating, pumpkin snacks, STEAM pumpkin activities. Registration required. 978-281-9763.
Two Faces of Frankenstein double feature, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meeting House in the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Organ accompaniment. $20 Adults, $10 Students, 12 & under free; at the door or: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
saturday, nov. 2
Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament, registration at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. $25 fundraiser fee. Bring your own board. 978-283-7841.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Free. www.outreach.navy.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.