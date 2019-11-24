Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, Thanksgiving turkey give-away, 7 p.m., 142 Prospect St. in the parish hall. Features 51 turkeys, more than 200 prizes, sweet bread, vegetables, cider and more.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time with Moms and kids singing, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Dancing, music, stories and crafts. For ages 1 to 3. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
thursday, Nov. 28
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
friday, Nov. 29
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
Saturday, nov. 30
Gloucester Holiday parade costume prep at Gloucester Scout House on Concord Street, 3 to 6 p.m., next to the Fire Station. (Warning: no bathrooms).
Sunday, Dec. 1
Gloucester Holiday Parade, 3 to 6 p.m., Meet at State Fish Pier 2 p.m. for parade line up. Parade starts at 3 p.m., ends at the end of Stacy Boulevard at Kent Circle for tree lighting and hot cocoa.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, take elevator to first floor.
friday, dec. 6
Maritime Gloucester ‘Deck the Docks’ prep night, 6 p.m., 39 Harbor Loop, decorate the docks in preparation for Saturday event. 978-281-0470
saturday, Dec. 7
First Baptist Church Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Gloucester Ave. Coffee hour followed by luncheon from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Handmade items, white elephant table, silent auction and much more
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann meet, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle St. All are welcome. www.lwvcapeann.org, or 978-865-3869.
Homemade Cookie and Soup Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. 978-283-2817.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day long, along Gloucester’s historical Middle Street and throughout dowtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free at 49 Middle St. Great decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds to Pathways for Children. Music, tasty refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.