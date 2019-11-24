Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.