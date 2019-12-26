Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of “Toy Story 4,” 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pick-up, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pick up at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mussey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced. All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Monthly Lego Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Get your name on the list early and have a great time creating with buckets of legos and other kids.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pick-up, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pick up at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids bring your favorite adult and munch on donuts while enjoying stories, and crafts.
All ages Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Suitable for ages 5 and up. Beginners and experienced players welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to first floor.
friday, Jan. 10
Cape Ann Cursillo Community hosts Ultreya/ Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Pot luck is at 6:30 p.m. and Ultreya at 7 p.m. All welcome. For more information, call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boy Scout Troop 20 Christmas tree pick-up, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trees must be decoration free and curbside. Arrange a pick up at 978-309-9501 with contact info. $5 donation supports Scouts.
Jake Pardee and Chris Fritz-Grice Duo perform at the Gloucester American Legion Post 3, 7 p.m., 8 Washington St. Original songs from Pier Ave Band’s CDs, blues, rock and reggae. No cover. Light food and full bar. Members and guests welcome.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All welcome. Handicap Accessible. 978-283-2817.
