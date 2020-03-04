Thursday, March 5
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., with breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St., Speaker is James Brett, president and CEO of the New England Council. Tickets $35. Contact Kerry at 978-283-1601
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. Runs for 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Backyard Growers’ Winter warmer mixology party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 3 Duncan St. Cocktails inspired by the season using local craft spirits. $25 donation at door. Reserve a spot at backyardgrowers.org/events or call 978-281-0480.
The 12th program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan, 8 p.m., and will be repeated one week later, on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12, with medieval scholar and Rockport resident Madeline Caviness,
Friday, march 6
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. You need not have been on a Cursillo encounter weekend to attend. Questions? Call 978-879-3655.
saturday, march 7
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
monday, march 9
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
MineCraft for Kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Grades 1-5 create and share worlds. Register by calling 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, March 10
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Judicial outreach visit at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Judge Mary Rudolph Black presenting and answering questions from audience.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Tuesday Book Club meets, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, in the Byers-Davidson Room.
The Women’s Club of Magnolia meets, 7 p.m., Magnolia Library, Hesperus Avenue, Magnolia. Fun socializing and activities. New members/all welcome.
wednesday, March 11
State Sen. Bruce Tarr constituent services at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome. 978-281-9765.
Wednesday morning Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 1 to 3. Bubbles, stories, music, crafts with Christy.
Rose Baker Bookies meet, 10 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Each month, a new book to read and discuss. Available at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 12
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St, call 978-281-9765.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 3 to 24 mos. Bubbles, music, fingerplays and free time with Christy.
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beef brisket, cabbage, carrot and turnip, potatoes, soda bread. Door prizes, raffle, live entertainment. Reservations by March 10 at 978-281-9765.
Registered Gloucester Democrats caucus, 6 p.m., The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. To elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Must arrive by 6 p.m. Questions? www.massdems.org, call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205 or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
friday, March 13
Cook-A-Book Book Club for Kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Bring a recipe to share and get cooking!
GHS Girls Softball Boosters Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m., at the Gloucester Elks. With Boston headline comedian Paul D’Angelo, Sal Votano, Steve Guilmette and more. Raffles, cash bar. Tickets at ghssoftballcomedymar13.eventbrite.com or: 978-569-3204.
Saturday, March 14
Dads & Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. A special visit from Karin Gertsch, author of “Flora has an Adventure!”
Chess Club plays at Sawyer Free Library, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Want to learn, have fun, play? You’re welcome.
Artist IlaSahai Prouty, 1 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. A Social Construction for The Reconstitution Readings. Please register, as only 15 spaces. in the Muzzey Room.
“Left on Pearl” documentary screening, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave. The 1971 takeover of Harvard owned building by women that led to the first Women’s Center in the U.S.
monday, March 16
New members night with Extinction Rebellion, 6:30 p.m., 3 Duncan St., Gloucester. Learn who we are and how we work to save our world. Come get involved. For more information, visit:https://www.xrmass.org/action/new-member-orientation-gloucester-2020-03-16.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Handicapped-accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, March 19
Financial Consultations at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9 a.m. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Private consultations with Financial Advisor Tom Dexter. Call 978-281-9765 for an appointment.
Saturday, March 21
Bach’s orchestral masterworks celebrate the 335th anniversary of his birth, 7:30 p.m., at Gloucester Meetinghouse. With The Appleton Consort. Tickets at door or: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free. Corner of Church and Middle streets; handicap entrance at 10 Church St.
Sunday, March 22
Power of Play Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Tickets $5 per family at door. Sponsored by: Cape Ann Savings Bank and Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services Department Questions? https://thinkthebest.org/power-of-play/.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 25
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 26
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Fun, fast, free. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St, call 978-281-9765.
Monthly Fall Risk Screening at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. provided by Gordon Center for Balance. Register at 978-281-9765.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, april 1
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
