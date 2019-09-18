Friday, Sept. 20
Gloucester’s Ocean Alliance sunset cocktails and a private drone demonstration, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St. (the Old Paint Factory). Catch up on progress with Dr. Iain Kerr. $25 advance admission/$35 at door. Benefits the Ocean Alliance (www.whale.org). RSVP to: treasurer@manchesterharborboatclub.org.
Saturday, SEPT. 21
4th Annual Phyllis A. Art Show and Sale Fund Raiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Gloucester Marine Railways Building, Rocky Neck. Paintings, photographs, jewelry and more. 20% of your purchases will benefit the Phyllis A. Restoration
Gloucester High School Alumnae vs. Gloucester International “One Game One Community Soccer Matchup,” 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kickoff at noon at New Balance Field, Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
GFC fundraiser with world-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, 2 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Doors open 1 p.m. Bring picture of a loved one. $30 at the door, at the GFC bar, or call 978-729-2571.
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
sunday, sept. 22
4th Annual Phyllis A. Art Show and Sale Fund Raiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Gloucester Marine Railways Building, Rocky Neck. Paintings, photographs, jewelry and more. 20% of your purchases will benefit the Phyllis A. Restoration
A Tribute to Poet Mary Oliver, 4 to 6 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., with Theatre in the Pines’ Nan Webber, Martin Ray and Stephen Bates in a multimedia performance with refreshments. A benefit for Manship Artists Residency + Studios.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org. www.seniorcareinc.org.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Gloucester Writers Center Dogtown Writers Festival opening cocktail reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Open only to festival participants, followed by The Joseph Garland Keynote address.
Poetry reading with Gloucester writer/poet Willa Brosnihan, doors open 6:30 p.m., Gloucester City Hall, Dale Avenue. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 28
ABCs of Self Defense, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Gloucester Uechi Karate Academy, 2 Pond Road Plaza. Free for ages 13 through adult. gloucesterkarate.com.
Gloucester Writers’ Center’s Dogtown Writers Festival events, for information/registration, visit http://gloucesterwriters.org/dogtown-writers-festival/.
Dogtown Writers Festival morning workshops, 9 a.m. to noon, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart. Light breakfast.
Writing a 10 Minute Play The Spoken Word with M. Lynda Robinson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane.
Voices of Dogtown with Mark Carlotto, James Scrimgeour and Carl Carlsen, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dogtown Common, Cherry Street.
The Big Picture with Alan Weisman, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck.
Somewhere Near in Your World with Dorothy Shubow Nelson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St.
Silence Your Inner Critic and Create New Work with Charlotte Gordon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Maud/Olson Library, 118 East Main St.
Poetry in Place with Sandra Williams, 1:30 to 4 p.m., T.S. Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Eastern Point.
One Place Infinite Encounters with Anna Solomon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St.
Effective Storytelling from Difficult Places with Sandy Tolan, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Garland House (Old Bess), Eastern Point.
Dogtown Writers Festival afternoon workshops and conclusion, with dinner/cocktails for all participants, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
The Backyard Gardeners’ Great Gloucester Growdown, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Short & Main, 36 Main St., Gloucester. Appetizers, dinner, cocktails, live music, performances, and a live auction. Tickets and information at www.backyardgrowers.org/events.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Sawyer Free Library Annual Art Auction Preview & Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., live auction at 7 p.m., Matz Gallery, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500
Thursday, Oct. 3
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce $25,000 Cash Bash, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Only 500 tickets sold at $100 each, first come-first serve, at the Chamber office, 33 Commercial St. Covers you, a guest, light dinner. Call 978-283-1601, or visit: capeannchamber.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
SeniorCare Inc. Lobsta Land fundraiser, 5 p.m. to closing, at Lobsta Land Restaurant, Causeway Street in Gloucester (Route 128, exit 12). Portion of all orders places benefits SeniorCare Inc. Call 978- 281-0415, visit: www.lobstalandrestaurant.com
Saturday, Oct. 12
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St, Annisquam. Admission free. For more information, email: annisquamartshow@gmail.com
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Sunday, Oct. 13
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St, Annisquam. Admission free. For more information, email: annisquamartshow@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.