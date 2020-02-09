Monday, Feb. 10
Mah Jongg group, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
State Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office constituent services, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome.
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s 58th Advisory Council meets, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston. The public is invited to attend. View the agenda at stellwagen.noaa.gov.
Toddler Time for ages 1 to 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Parents or caregivers bring little ones for a fun filled hour with Miss Christy. Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Bookies monthly meetup, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765, or stop by reception desk for more information.
Free community meal of hearty soup, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. Handicapped-accessible, all welcome. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Senior bowling league, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. 12 week sessions, $15/week: three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and a banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, songs, stories, and playtime. Call 978-325-5500.
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Valentine Party, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Chicken scampi, linguine with garlic spinach, biscuit, red velvet cake. Door prizes, house raffle, 50/50, live entertainment and more. Reservations by Feb. 11 at desk.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Musical Valentine program Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, dancing, and music. Call 978-325-5500.
Weekly drop-in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project. 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Feb. 15
North Shore board gamers, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Creative Writer’s Group, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Led by Susan Oleksiw, published author. Bring in work in progress. Call 978-325-5500.
Free family movie and crafts day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downstairs at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. Hosted by Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Wheelchair-accessible entrance on Church Street. Weather permitting, park on green. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Vets acoustic music night, 7 p.m., Lester S. Wass Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Veteran/musician Kev. G. Mor with singer/songwriter Audrey Rose Hughes. Call 978-283-9710.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Home energy savings discussion, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St.. Part of free monthly series addressing climate change and earth stewardship, with Sam Kenney, of Advanced Building Analysis. 978-283-6550.
Monday, Feb. 17
Mah Jongg group, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Toddler Time to sing, dance, listen to stories, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 1-3. Finger-plays, crafts and bubbles! 978-325-5500.
thursday, Feb. 20
“Mable and Jerry Part II” Performance, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free comedy performance in one act. Sign up at reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Libarry, 2 Dale Ave. Music, songs, stories, fingerplays. Ages 3 to 24 months. 978-325-5500.
Memoir Writers Meet, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New participants welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Family after school STEAM activity, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Friend Room in the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics activity for ages 4 and up with parent. Register at 978-325-5500.
friday, feb. 21
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project! 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Conversation Café language exchange for English learners, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room at the Sayer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave. Free, all welcome. Coffee, snacks and conversation.
Mineral Mania! Hands-on fun with Mad Science North Boston, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 5+. Explore rocks & minerals and more. Registration required at 978-325-5500.
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m. to noon, Byers-Davidson Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers/players available the second and fourth Saturday of month. 978-325-5500.
Exercises for the Quiet Eye with arts educatior Annie Storr, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sayer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Fully see the art in front of you.
Mardi Gras Masked Ball fundraiser for the Phyllis A. Marine Association and the Cape Ann Big Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, Webster Street. $20 per person, cash bar. Call 978-283-9292.
monday, feb. 24
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
thursday, Feb. 27
Fall risk monthly screening, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Gordon Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness. Sign up at the reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 28
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project! 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure) Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
ONGOING
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience.
Friday
Mah Jonggs, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience.
Friday,
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Wednesday, Feb. 12
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s 58th Advisory Council meets, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston. The public is invited to attend. View the agenda at stellwagen.noaa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.