friday, AUG. 2
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. What Time Is It Mr. Fox? performs, Common Crow caters and Maritime Gloucester benefits.
Saturday, AUG. 3
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Explore the touch tank for elusive creatures. 978-281-0470.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
“Extinction Rebellion” protests government inaction on climate change, noon to 1:30 p.m. at Good Harbor Beach. Wear black and join the ‘funeral procession’ to voice your concern.
Country stars Martin & Kelly make Gloucester concert debut, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. Free parking. Venue & restrooms wheelchair-accessible. Bring blanket, chair; pack a picnic. The rain date:Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. Visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Monday, Aug. 5
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Minecraft for Kids, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 6-11. Register at 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Read to Zyla the Therapy dog, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sawyer Free Library, Children’s Room, 2 Dale Ave. Sign up for a 15 minute slot. 978-281-9763.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Karate Fun & Games and demonstration with Gloucester Karate Academy, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab, 23 Harbor Loop. For ages 5 and up. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Toddler Time with stories, bubbles, crafts and songs, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 1-3, no reservations necessary. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Logan Room, Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to 1st floor. Call 978-922-3000 ext. 2235 or email: Eileen.m.consentino@lahey.org.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Mary Poppins,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring a chair or blanket.
thursday, aug. 8
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for babies and their moms, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. babies 3 through 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Future Chefs Unite for parents or grandparents with kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Contact Justine in the Children’s Room. 978-281-9763.
Movie night for teens/tweens, 5 to 7 p.m. Guardians of the Galaxy, Sayer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. With pizza and pals. 978-281-9763.
Page2Stage pre-show facilitated discussion, 5:45 p.m., free at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E Main St. A new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, Discounted $25 tickets for members registered at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Call 978-281-4433.
friday, aug. 9
Beauport Pride Tour, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., Gloucester, Mass. $10 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Registration recommended at 978-283-0800.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Cape Ann Big Band performs, Jalapenos caters and HAWC benefits.
saturday, aug. 10
Gloucester Blues Festival, all day, at Cressey Beach, Stage Fort Park. For talent lineup, tickets and show times, visit: https://gloucesterbluesfestival.com/info/. Stage Fort Park location is 41 Hough Ave. For more information, email Paul Benjamin at: bluesman@midcoast.com
Hettie Jones Memoir Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St. Two 3 hour sessions (See Sunday) of guided writing, oral critique with noted memoirist. Cost is $200. For information and registration, visit https://gloucesterwriters.org/.
Gloucester Block Party, 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street downtown Gloucester. Fun, festive al frsco dining, street food, events, entertainment. New this year: BankGloucester Beer Garden.
sunday, aug. 11
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Hettie Jones Memoir Workshop, noon to 3:30 p.m.., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St. Two 3hour sessions (See Sunday) of guided writing, oral critique with noted memoirist. Cost is $200. For information and registration, visit https://gloucesterwriters.org/.
Beatles Tribute band ‘4Ever Fab’ play at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, 7 p.m. in Stage Fort Park, Hough Ave. Concert, parking and ice cream treats courtesy of Cape Ann Savings Bank. Pack a picnic, bring seating. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286
monday, aug. 12
Minecraft for Kids, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 6 — 11, build worlds using cubes, materials. Register at
tuesday, aug. 13
Tuesday Book Group meets, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. This month” Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In Byers-Davidson Room; all welcome. 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Rose Baker Book Club meets, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. All welcome!
This month’s selection is ‘The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah.
Song & Dance Around the Planet with musician Sagit Zilberman, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Songs, dance, music instruments. 978-281-9763.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 15
Good Morning Baby Lapsit with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Music, songs, and stories for babies, 3 to 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Busy Hands workshop, 4 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann Art Haven Annex, 76 Rogers St. Sew, knit, crochet, learn crafts. 978-281-9763
Cape Ann Reads Art Reception, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Main floor.
To celebrate picture book contest display and local artist Claire Wyzenbeek. 978-281-9763.
friday, aug. 16
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories, dance, and music on the library lawn amphitheater. 978-281-9763.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benefits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
Saturday, Aug. 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978- 281-9763
Conversation Café, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Brush up your language skills: Spanish, Portuguese or English. 978-281-9763
Sawyer Free Library Writer’s Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2 Dale Ave, Byers-Davidson Room. Bring current work to share, read, discuss, etc. 978-281-9763
Gloucester Fraternity Club picnic, 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. 27 Webster St. Members, guests. Tickets $5; kids under 12 free. Burgers, dogs, corn, , steamers, chicken, beer, wine. Bouncy Houses, games. Questions? Call Ralph Pierce at 978-21-1351.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Kindness Café dinner, 4:30 for 5:15 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. A no-cost dinner by the Kindness Project. Beef or bean taco and watermelon. All welcome. Visit: www.gloucesteruu.org/
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Pirates of the Caribbean,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 22
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 23
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Deb Hardy Band performs, Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits.
thursday, sept. 5
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
Tuesday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Thursday
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Saturday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470.
