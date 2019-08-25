Monday,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color Aug. 26Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color
Lego Club for ages 6 to 11,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register early at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Reading with Zyla the Therapy Dog, 10 to 11 a.m., Children’s Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Toddler Time for ages 1 to 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bubbles, songs, music, stories, craft. No need to register. 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room, for 3 to 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Designing Beauport Room-by-Room, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd. $15 Historic New England members, $30 nonmembers.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. DoText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Colorzens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Anderson Room. To discuss “Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates. 978-281-9763, www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Schooner Festival Fireworks from Beauport, 7 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd. $12 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics, and mosquito spray. No candles; children over 12 only. Register at 978-283-0800.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Parade of Sail from Beauport, 10:30 a.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd. $10 Historic New England members, $15 nonmembers. Registration/information, 978-283-0800.
monday, sept. 2
American Legion Centennial Dedication, 10 a.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, 8 Washington St., across from Joan of Arc statue. Guest speakers, color guard and music. 978-979-2224.
wednesday, sept. 4
Wednesday Trivia Night at Cape Ann Brewing Company, 7:30 p.m., 11 Rogers St, tonight’s theme: Disney movies for all ages. Call 978-282-7399.
thursday, sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText ColorDozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 toText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
Tuesday,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorText ColorText ColorText Color Sept. 10
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals resume, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Call or email Wendy Betts at 978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com to schedule a 15-minute interview.
Magnolia Womens Club annual meet & greet, 7 p.m., Jones Hall of the Magnolia Library, corner of Norman and Lexington Avenues. New faces welcome. Dues are $25 and support scholarships and worthy causes. Questions? Call Laura, 978-790-6088.
saturday, Sept. 14
Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an acoustic performance, 7 to 10 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Night of music in the lounge.
Eightieth birthday celebration dinner for GHS class of ‘57, 5 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmail.com.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
saturday, oct. 12
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis: $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.