Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church, 436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments. sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop holiday shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Blue Christmas service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. God’s Word shines light into darkness. All welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 22
St. Paul Lutheran Church Children’s Christmas Pageant, 10 a.m., 1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more infomration, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
tuesday, dec. 24
St. Paul Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.,1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more information, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Candle light service at Trinity Congregational Church, 7 p.m., 70 Middle St., with Pastor, Rev. Barbara Seamon.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Paul Lutheran Church Christmas Day Service, 8 a.m., 1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more infomration, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of Toy Story 4, 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mussey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced! All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Monthly Lego Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free LIbrary Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. G et your name on the list early and have a great time creating with buckets of legos and other kids!
Saturday, Jan. 4
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids bring your favorite adult and munch on donuts while enjoying stories, and crafts!
All ages Chess Club, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Suitable for ages 5 and up. Beginners and experienced players welcome!
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Washington St. front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to first floor.
friday, Jan. 10
Cape Ann Cursillo Community hosts Ultreya/ Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Pot Luck is at 6:30 p.m. and Ultreya at 7 p.m. All welcome! For more information, call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Jake Pardee & Chris Fritz-Grice Duo perform at the Gloucester American Legion Post 3, 7 p.m., 8 Washington St. Original songs from their Pier Ave Band CD’s, blues, rock & reggae. No cover. Light food and full bar. Members and guests welcome.
