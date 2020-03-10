Wednesday, March 11
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, constituent services at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Wednesday morning Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 1 to 3. Bubbles, stories, music, crafts with Christy. Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Bookies meet, 10 to 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Each month, a new book to read and discuss. Books available at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9765.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Career & College Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School Field House, hosted by The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. All local high school students welcome.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 12
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Fun, fast, free. Call 978-281-9765.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Ages 3 to 24 months. Bubbles, music, fingerplays and free time with Christy. Call 978-325-5500.
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beef brisket, cabbage, carrots and turnips, potatoes, soda bread. Door prizes, raffle, live entertainment. Reservations by March 10 at 978-281-9765.
Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, 5 to 7 p.m., 3 Duncan St., Gloucester Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce networker celebrates 20 years of edible gardening in Gloucester. Free, registration requested at: info@capeannchamber.com
Registered Gloucester Democrats caucus, 6 p.m., The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. To elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Must arrive by 6 p.m. Questions? www.massdems.org, call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205 or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
Friday, March 13
Cook-A-Book Book Club for Kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Bring a recipe to share and get cooking. Call 978-325-5500.
GHS Girls Softball Boosters Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m., Gloucester Elks, 97 Atlantic Road, No. 101. With Boston headline comedian Paul D’Angelo, Sal Votano, Steve Guilmette and more. Raffles, cash bar. Tickets at ghssoftballcomedymar13.eventbrite.com or 978-569-3204.
Saturday, March 14
Local children’s author Karin Gertsch reads “Flora Has an Adventure,” 10 a.m. Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friends Room. Meet the author’s hen. Refreshments, ages 4-8. Call 978-325-5500.
Chess Club plays at Sawyer Free Library, 10 a.m. to noon, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-325-5500.
Artist IlaSahai Prouty, 1 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. A Social Construction for The Reconstitution Readings. Register; space limited. Call 978-325-5500.
“Left on Pearl” documentary screening, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. The 1971 takeover of Harvard-owned building by women that led to the first Women’s Center in the U.S. Call 978-325-5500.
Monday, March 16
Mah Jongg Players play, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-325-5500.
Extinction Rebellion New Members Night, 6:30 p.m., Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St. Learn about Extinction Rebellion and how it works to save our world. For more information, visit https://www.xrmass.org/action/new-member-orientation-gloucester-2020-03-16/.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post, 4 p.m., 8 Washington St., in the lounge. Traditional boiled dinner with all the fixings for members and guests. Call 978-283-9710.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Miss Christy’s morning toddler time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bubbles, songs, music, and stories for ages 1-3. Call 978-325-5500.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Widowed persons support group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Longan Room at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. No fee, no registration. Call 978-283-7102 for more information.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Handicapped-accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
Cape ann Chamber’s Irish Sweepstakes night, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $100, includes dinner, door prizes and more! Only 400 tickets sold, so the odds are great and so are the $20,000 in prizes! 978-283-1601.
Thursday, March 19
Financial Consultations at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9 a.m. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Private consultations with financial adviser Tom Dexter. Call 978-281-9765 for an appointment.
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Call 978-325-5500.
Fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 4 and up with parental participation. Register at 978-325-5500.
Antarctica: Lessons from the Bottom of the World, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, main floor, 2 Dale Ave. With environmental attorney and diver Michael Carvalho. Call 978-325-5500.
Friday, March 20
Knitting & Crocheting with Leslie Wind, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-325-5500.
Mah Jongg Players play, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-325-5500.
Gloucester Rotary Club’s Night at the Races fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe’s Wharf. Narrated, video-taped horse races, hors d’oeuvre, cash bar, raffles. Tickets $10 at door, or: gloucesterrotary.org/page/night-at-the-races.
Saturday, March 21
North Shore Gamers gather with their board games, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Call 978-325-5500.
Italian conversation and coffee circle with Emily Hoffman, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Call 978-325-5500.
Aspiring Writers Group meets with Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Bring a work in progress. Call 978-325-5500.
Bach’s orchestral masterworks celebrate the 335th anniversary of his birth, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Church and Middle streets. With The Appleton Consort. Tickets at door or www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45, general $30, students $10 with ID, under 12 free. Handicapped-accessible entrance at 10 Church St.
Sunday, March 22
Power of Play Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Tickets $5 per family at door. Sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank and Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services Department. https://thinkthebest.org/power-of-play/.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 25
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Friends of Gloucester Dog Park fundraiser dinner & raffles, 4 p.m. to closing, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. Ten percent of all sales support the dog park’s maintenance fund. For reservations, call 978-283-8228.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, March 26
Blitz Bingo at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 9:30 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Fun, fast, free. Call 978-281-9765.
Monthly Fall Risk Screening at Rose Baker Senior Center, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Provided by Gordon Center for Balance. Register at 978-281-9765.
Saturday, March 29
Livin’ On Luck plays acoustic classic rock at Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 6 -8:30 p.m., 86 Main St. The music of Fleetwood Mac, Pretenders, Bob Seger, Tom Petty and more. No cover charge.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, april 1
Widowed persons support group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Longan Room at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. No fee, no registration. Call 978-283-7102 for more information.
Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, July 18
Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid blended learning course, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., $95 course fee. nstructor-led classroom skill session. Information/registration at: www.a3trainingsolutions.com
saturday, aug. 15
Gloucester High School Class of 1960 reunion, 4 p.m., at the Gloucester House. $60, with dinner and DJ. Send your check payable Class of 1960 C/O Sam Parisi 110 Commercial St. Gloucester Mass 01930 .
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500
