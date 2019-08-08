thursday, aug. 8
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. For babies 3 through 24 months and their caregivers. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Future Chefs Unite for parents or grandparents with kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Contact Justine in the Children’s Room, 978-281-9763.
Movie night for teens/tweens, 5 to 7 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. “Guardians of the Galaxy” with pizza. 978-281-9763.
Page2Stage pre-show facilitated discussion, 5:45 p.m., free at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E. Main St. A new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, Discounted $25 tickets for members registered at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Call 978-281-4433.
friday, aug. 9
Beauport Pride Tour, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., $10 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Registration recommended at 978-283-0800.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Cape Ann Big Band performs, Jalapenos caters and HAWC benefits.
saturday, aug. 10
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann meet, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All welcome. www.lwvccapeann.org, 978-865-3869.
Gloucester Blues Festival, all day at Cressey Beach, Stage Fort Park, 41 Hough Ave. For talent lineup, tickets and show times, visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com/info/. For more information, email Paul Benjamin at bluesman@midcoast.com.
Hettie Jones Memoir Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St. First of two three-hour sessions of guided writing, oral critique with noted memoirist. Cost is $200. For information and registration, visit https://gloucesterwriters.org/.
Gloucester Block Party, 6 to 10 p.m., downtown Main Street. Fun, festive al fresco dining, street food, events, entertainment. New this year: BankGloucester Beer Garden.
GHS ’74 Reunion 45th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis. $45 per person.
sunday, aug. 11
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Hettie Jones Memoir Workshop, noon to 3:30 p.m.., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St. Second of two three-hour sessions of guided writing, oral critique with noted memoirist. Cost is $200. For information and registration, visit https://gloucesterwriters.org/.
Beatles Tribute band “4Ever Fab” performs, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. Concert, parking and ice cream treats courtesy of Cape Ann Savings Bank. Pack picnic, bring seating. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
monday, aug. 12
Minecraft for Kids, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. For ages 6 to 11. Build worlds using cubes, materials. Register at 978-281-9763.
tuesday, aug. 13
Tuesday Book Group meets, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. This month read Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” In Byers-Davidson Room; all welcome. 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Rose Baker Book Club meets, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All welcome. This month’s selection is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
Song & Dance Around the Planet with musician Sagit Zilberman, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Songs, dance, music instruments. 978-281-9763.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St. Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 15
Good Morning Baby Lapsit with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Music, songs, and stories for babies 3 to 24 months and their caregivers. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 41 Hough Ave. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Busy Hands workshop, 4 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann Art Haven Annex, 76 Rogers St. Sew, knit, crochet, learn crafts. 978-283-3888.
Cape Ann Reads Art Reception, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Main floor. To celebrate picture book contest display and local artists. 978-281-9763.
friday, aug. 16
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories, dance, and music on the library lawn amphitheater. 978-281-9763.
Under the Scopes, 1 to 2 p.m. Maritime Gloucester microscope lab. For ages 5 and up, 23 Harbor Loop. Discover what lives in a drop of seawater, and why tiny organisms make a huge difference.
The Demolition of the Fishermen’s Institute, 5 to 7 p.m., a photographic essay by Arnold Jarmak at the Gloucester Writers Center. The Maud/Olson Library, 108 East Main St.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Willie Alexander performs, Willow Rest caters and The Grace Center benefits.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
Saturday, Aug. 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978- 281-9763
Conversation Café, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Brush up your language skills: Spanish, Portuguese or English. 978-281-9763
Sawyer Free Library Writer’s Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2 Dale Ave, Byers-Davidson Room. Bring current work to share, read, discuss, etc. 978-281-9763
Gloucester Fraternity Club picnic, 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. 27 Webster St. Members, guests. Tickets $5; kids under 12 free. Burgers, dogs, corn, , steamers, chicken, beer, wine. Bouncy Houses, games. Questions? Call Ralph Pierce at 978-21-1351.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lexington Avenue, Magnolia.
Kindness Café dinner, 4:30 for 5:15 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. A no-cost dinner by the Kindness Project. Beef or bean taco and watermelon. All welcome. Visit: www.gloucesteruu.org/
Poetry reading of works by Mary Oliver, 4 to 6 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., with Nan Webber, Artistic Director of Theatre in the Pines, Martin Ray and Stephen Bates. Donations benefit Lanesville’s Manship Artists Residency + Studios.
The Cape Ann Community Band Celtic Concert, 7 p.m., free at Gentile Bandstand, August Stage Fort Park, Hough Ave. Free parking/ rest rooms and wheel chair access. Pack picnic and seating. Rain date: Aug. 21. Visit: DavidLBenjamin.com.
Monday, Aug. 19
Family STEAM fun, 2 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics for ages 3 and up. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Skeptics in the Pub Summer Video Fest, 6 p.m. meet for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank. All welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Monarch Butterfly Storytime with Kim Smith, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Driend Room. Smith visits with her picture book ‘Beauty on the Wing.’ 978-281-9763.
Harbor Walk Summer Cinema night screens “Pirates of the Caribbean,” free at dusk on the waterfront at 65 Rogers St, Bring seating.
thursday, aug. 22
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., songs and play with Christy, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 — 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester’s Count Down to Kindergarten, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Magic with Seamus for incoming kindergartners at Sawyer Free Library, City Hall, & Cape Ann Museum. Register your child for library card, and enjoy smoothies. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, aug. 23
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Deb Hardy Band performs, Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Weekend Gravestone Preservation Workshop, free at First Parish Burial Grounds. Basic skills for those interested in preserving historic gravestones and monuments. Visit:www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685. Contact Moss Rudley: mossrudley@yahoo.com, or call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Weekend Gravestone Preservation Workshop, free at First Parish Burial Grounds. Basic skills for those interested in preserving historic gravestones and monuments. Visit:www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685. Contact Moss Rudley: mossrudley@yahoo.com, or call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Monday, Aug. 26
Lego Club for ages 6 to 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Register early at: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Reading with Zyla the Therapy Dog, 10 to 11 a.m., Children’s Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Toddler Time for ages 1-3, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Bubbles, songs, music, stories, craft! No need to register. 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room, for 3 to 24 mos. Just show up! 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Anderson Room. To discuss: ‘Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates. 978-281-9763, www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
thursday, sept. 5
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m. Gloucester House Restaurant. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest (619) 459-9653.
Tuesday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Thursday
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470
Saturday,
Creature of the week, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the aquarium and classroom at Maritime Gloucester. Explore our touch tank for elusive creatures. 23 Harbor Loop. 978- 281-0470.
