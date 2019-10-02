Thursday, Oct. 3
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce $25,000 Cash Bash, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. 500 tickets sold at $100 each, first come, first serve, at the Chamber office, 33 Commercial St. Covers you, a guest, light dinner. 978-283-1601, capeannchamber.com.
friday, Oct. 4
Mattos Field remembers Mattos with Birthday Celebration, 6 p.m., at Mattos Field, 27 Webster St. All are welcome. Questions? Call Patti Amaral at 978-281-6708.
saturday, Oct. 5
Writers Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With author Susan Oleksiw. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Baby Shower, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For expectant and new parents with infants ages 0 to 6 months. Register with Angela Cresta, 978-559-3003 or crestaa@northshoreymca.org.
Schooner Adventure’s first Codfish Ball, 4 to 9 p.m., on the pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Admission is $50, $40 for members, free for children under age 12. Families welcome. Tickets at www.schooner-adventure.org, or call 978- 281-8079.
Cape Ann Community Boating Fundraiser, 8 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. With local ’80s band Safety. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Mishelle Greel, 978-335-3190.
monday, Oct. 7
Red Cross Blood Drive Donation clinic, 2 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tuesday Book Club discusses Edith Wharton’s “The House of Mirth,” 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Archival Workshop with local history librarian Jackie Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room. 978-325-5500.
Women’s Club of Magnolia meets, 7 p.m., Jones Hall, Magnolia Library, 1 Lexington Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact Laura Hamm, 978-790-6088 or Hmbnnt2@gmail.com.
SeniorCare Inc. Lobsta Land Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to closing, Lobsta Land Restaurant, Causeway Street in Gloucester (Route 128, exit 12). Portion of all orders benefits SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-0415, www.lobstalandrestaurant.com.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Rose Baker Bookies meet, 10 to 11 a.m, at the Rose Baker Senior Center, for spirited book discussion. 978-325-5500.
Seniors bowl free at Cape Ann Lanes, 9 a.m. to noon. Free candlepin bowling, shoe rentals, coffee & treats. Call 978-283-9753, email caitlin@capeannlanes.com or just show up!
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lindsay Crouse addresses Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St. Academy Award nominee Lindsay Crouse is keynote speaker. Admission is $35. Email info@capeannchamber.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Chess Club meets, 10 to noon, Sawyer Free Library Muzzey Room, 2 Dale Ave.
Donuts and Stories, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids and adults share donuts, stories, sing songs and other fun stuff! 978-325-5500.
Author Talk with Silvia Milone-Martin, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Presenting from her book From “Cancer to Trancer Finding Purpose Through Comic Relief.”
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Gloucester WWII Memorial Fundraiser, 7 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant, Seven Seas Cafe, 63 Rogers St. Sing-along entertainment by Dueling Pianos. Tickets $20; reservations recommended; limited sales at door. Call 978-283-1812.
Sunday, Oct. 13
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Sibelius Concert with Sibelius’ great-great-granddaughter Ruusamari Teppo, 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free, but donations accepted ($20 suggested). Sponsored by the Cape Ann Finns and St. Paul church. email: capeannfinns@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Free Open Door Cooking Demo & Nutrition Workshop, 10:15 to 11 a.m., at Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel Lewis St. 978-281-9765.
wednesday, Oct. 16
Making Choices: Conversation & Health Care Proxy, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Free to family members facing future decisions on healthcare choices, 5 wishes planning and questions. 978-281-9765.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Flu shots clinic at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 2 to 3 p.m., 6 Manuel F Lewis St, bring insurance cards, dress appropriately. Courtesy of Walgreens. 978-281-9765.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CPR Demonstration at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F Lewis St., Questions? 978-281-9765.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Caregiver’s Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., weekly Wednesdays, at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Education, support, sharing methods, concerns to assist caregivers. Call 978-281-9765 X13 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police Departments.
