Tuesday, Dec. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day along Gloucester’s historic Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Gun Forum sponsored by the LWV Cape Ann, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Free and open to the public. Panelists: Greg Gibson, Mark Nestor, and Jim Wallace. Moderator: John Bell.
Sawyer Free Library hosts Holiday at Hogsmead, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Dale Ave., during Middle Street Walk. Wizarding World takes over the library.
Musician and disabled veteran Kev G Mor plays the Legion Lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Watch for email in case of weather cancellation. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church- UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Linrary, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group meets, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room of the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
