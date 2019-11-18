Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Final session of Archival Workshop Series: Problem solving in your collection, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saywer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Jacklyn Linsky, local history librarian. Contact jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5525.
Cape Ann Skeptics meets, 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Discuss pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine.” Starting with mix, mingle and menu orders.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Denzel Mohammed of Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Special Education Fair “Transitioning to Adulthood,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Co-sponsored by GHS Special Education Department, Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Northeast Arc. With workshops. 978-491-6648.
friday, nov. 22
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St. Knits, crafts, homemade pies, jams, breads (anadama and pumpkin), cookies, table arrangements, wreaths, jewelry, Christmas items, silent auction, hearty luncheon; thrift shop open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.trinitycongregational.org.
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
St John’s Village Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, 48 Middle St. Handmade crafts, bake shop, raffles, silent auction. Handicapped-accessible; park at 33 Washington St. stjohnsgloucester.org.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
DJ Scottie Mac kicks off the holidays, 8 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action; get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
sunday, nov. 24
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time with Moms and kids singing, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Dancing, music, stories and crafts. For ages 1 to 3. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
thursday, Nov. 28
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
friday, Nov. 29
The Sawyer Free Library is closed for Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.