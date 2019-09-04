Thursday, sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Magnolia Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 46 Lexington Ave., Magnolia. For information, call 978-335-8475; email magnoliacommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Concert Winds Trio benefit concert at Annisquam Village Church, 4 p.m., 820 Washington St., reception follows. Tickets $20, seniors and students $15, at capeannwinds.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 978-281-0376.
Livin’ On Luck plays acoustic classic rock at Jalapeno’s, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 86 Main St. No cover charge.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Resident/Barbecue & Antique Car Show, 4:30 to 6 p.m., 292 Washington St. Music by DJ John Ross. Antique cars needed. Call Alison Cox, 978-283-0300 ext. 124 or email acox@banecare.com.
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals resume, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Call or email Wendy Betts at 978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com to schedule a 15-minute interview.
Magnolia Womens Club annual meet and greet, 7 p.m., Jones Hall of the Magnolia Library, corner of Norman and Lexington avenues. New faces welcome. Dues are $25 and support scholarships and worthy causes. Call Laura, 978-790-6088.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an acoustic performance, 7 to 10 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Night of music in the lounge.
Eightieth birthday celebration dinner for GHS class of ’57, 5 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Magnolia Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 46 Lexington Ave., Magnolia. For information, call 978-335-8475; email magnoliacommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Saturday, SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Gloucester Writers Center Dogtown Writers Festival opening cocktail reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Open only to festival participants, followed by The Joseph Garland Keynote address.
Poetry reading with Gloucester writer/poet Willa Brosnihan, doors open 6:30 p.m., Gloucester City Hall, Dale Avenue. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 28
ABCs of Self Defense, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Gloucester Uechi Karate Academy, 2 Pond Road Plaza. Free for ages 13 through adult. gloucesterkarate.com.
Gloucester Writers’ Center’s Dogtown Writers Festival events, for information/registration, visit http://gloucesterwriters.org/dogtown-writers-festival/
Dogtown Writers Festival morning workshops, 9 a.m. to noon, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart. Light breakfast.
Writing a 10 Minute Play The Spoken Word with M. Lynda Robinson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane.
Voices of Dogtown with Mark Carlotto, James Scrimgeour and Carl Carlsen, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dogtown Common, Cherry Street.
The Big Picture with Alan Weisman, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck.
Somewhere Near in Your World with Dorothy Shubow Nelson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St.
Silence Your Inner Critic and Create New Work with Charlotte Gordon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Maud/Olson Library, 118 East Main St.
Poetry in Place with Sandra Williams, 1:30 to 4 p.m., T.S. Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Eastern Point.
One Place Infinite Encounters with Anna Solomon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St.
Effective Storytelling from Difficult Places with Sandy Tolan, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Garland House (Old Bess), Eastern Point.
Dogtown Writers Festival afternoon workshops and conclusion, with dinner/cocktails for all participants, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Saturday, Oct. 12
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
