monday, sept. 30
Lego Club for boys and girls, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friends Room, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 6-11. Register at 978-325-5520.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Zyla the Therapy Dog listens to you read, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Children’s Room, 2 Dale Ave. 15-minute sessions for young readers. 978-281-9763.
Bridge Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.
The Backyard Gardeners’ Great Gloucester Growdown, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Short & Main, 36 Main St. Appetizers, dinner, cocktails, live music, performances, and a live auction. Tickets and information at www.backyardgrowers.org/events.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Morning of playtime for ages 1 to 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Bubbles, stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. 978-281-9763.
Sawyer Free Library Annual Art Auction Preview & Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., live auction at 7 p.m., Matz Gallery, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce $25,000 Cash Bash, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. 500 tickets sold at $100 each, first come, first serve, at the Chamber office, 33 Commercial St. Covers you, a guest, light dinner. 978-283-1601, capeannchamber.com.
saturday, Oct. 5
Writers Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With author Susan Oleksiw. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Baby Shower, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For expectant and new parents with infants ages 0 to 6 months. Register with Angela Cresta, 978-559-3003 or crestaa@northshoreymca.org.
Cape Ann Community Boating Fundraiser, 8 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. With local ’80s band Safety. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Mishelle Greel, 978-335-3190.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tuesday Book Club discusses Edith Wharton’s The House of Mirth, 4 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500
Archival Workshop with local history librarian Jackie Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room. 978-325-5500
Women’s Club of Magnolia meets, 7 p.m., Jones Hall, Magnolia Library, 1 Lexington Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact Laura Hamm, 978-790-6088 or hmbnnt2@gmail.com.
SeniorCare Inc. Lobsta Land Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to closing, Lobsta Land Restaurant, Causeway Street in Gloucester (Route 128, exit 12). Portion of all orders benefits SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-0415, www.lobstalandrestaurant.com.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Rose Baker Bookies meet, 10 to 11 a.m, at the Rose Baker Senior Center, for spirited book discussion. 978-325-5500
Thursday, Oct. 10
Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St. Academy Award nominee Lindsay Crouse is keynote speaker. Admission is $35. Email info@capeannchamber.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Chess Club meets, 10 to 12 noon, Sawyer Free Library Muzzey Room, 2 Dale Ave.
Donuts and Stories, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids and adults share donuts, stories, sing songs and other fun stuff! 978-325-5500
Author Talk with Silvia Milone-Martin, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Presenting from her book From Cancer to Trancer Finding Purpose Through Comic Relief.
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Gloucester WWII Memorial Fundraiser, 7 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant, Seven Seas Cafe, 63 Rogers St. Sing-along entertainment by Dueling Pianos. Tickets $20; reservations recommended; limited sales at door. Call 978-283-1812
Sunday, Oct. 13
35th Annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Free admission. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.