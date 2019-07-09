Wednesday, July 10

Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, songs, stories, crafts and playing for ages 1-3. Call 978-281-9763.

Manship Ribbon Cutting, 6:30 p.m., Lanesville. Join city and state dignitaries as Manship Artists Residency (MARS) celebrates the opening of its artists’ residency. For information and address email info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438

Thursday, July 11

Yoga for Kids with Erin from TreeTop Yoga Studio, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., for ages 3-8. Register at 978-281-9763.

Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/

Page2Stage Meeting, 5:45 to 9:30 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Discuss “The 39 Steps” by John Buchan, then watch Gloucester Stage’s adaptation. Collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and Gloucester Stage. Discounted $25 tickets to participants at the box office. Call 978-281-4433.

Friday, July 12

Bow and Trident: Twisted Tales of Greek and Roman Mythology, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 978-281-9763.

Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded side of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering. Donation for Pathways for Children appreciated.

Saturday, July 13

Pop-up sale of gently used books, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., porch at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763.

Mythology Adventure, 10 a.m. to noon, starts at Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., moves to Cape Ann Museum and ends at ArtHaven, 180 Main St. For teens ages 12 to 18 and their families. Registration required; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trident-bowtwisted-tales-and-ancient-myths-tickets-64447006732.

sunday, July 14

Gloucester High School Class of 1963 reunion barbecue, 11 a.m., Stage Fort Park, across from the Cupboard, 41 Hough Ave. Bring food and beverages; a cook and grill will be on hand. For more details call Bob Whynott at 978-283-8230 or Rick Gonsalves at 351-444-8506.

Tuesday, July 16

Skeptics in the Pub meet, 6 p.m., meet, migle and menu; 6:46 p.m., program begins, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Art Thomas discusses genetic engineering and genetic modified organisms.

Wednesday, July 17

Toddler play time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 1 to 3, bubbles, stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft. All welcome. 978-281-9763.

Cape Ann Business Incubator entrepreneurial free lunch seminar, noon to 1 p.m., 33 Commercial St. Introduction to bookkeeping, financial management, securing financing and more. Call Desmond at 978-540-9977, ext. 101.

thursday, July 18

Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/

Teen Celestial Art Night, 3 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann ArtHaven, 76 Rogers St. Create space-themed art using paints and other mediums, inspired by Sawyer Free Library teen summer reading titles. For ages 12 to 18. Register at www.ArtHaven.org.

friday, July 19

Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historicUnitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.

Sunday, July 21

Cape Ann Finns Celebrate Heritage concert, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street in Rockport. With guest conductor Paul Niemisto. If it rains, in Rockport High School auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Questions? Call 978-546-7529, 202-420-8548 or email capeannfinns@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, July 23

Annual Senior Center Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Speak with health program representatives, see their products/services, sign up for events, give-a-ways. Questions? Call 978-281-9765. Senior Farmer’s Market Coupon Distribution, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Distributed by SeniorCare. Questions? Call 978-281-9765.

MBTA Senior Discount Charlie Cards, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Bring driver’s license, Passport. ID Cards within month. Questions? Call 978-281-9765.

thursday, July 25

Curious Creatures Live Animal Presentation, 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. A hands-on introduction to live and exotic animals from around the world. 978-281-9763.

Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/

friday, July 26

Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the

historicUnitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.

saturday, July 27

Snakes of New England with Cape Ann Vernal Pond’s Rick Roth, 10 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Meet and learn about live snakes. 978-281-9763.

Sunday, July 28

Tour of Manship Artists Residency & Studios in Lanesville, 3 to 5 p.m. With Rebecca Reynolds, president of the MARS board of directors, in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum. $10 CAM members; $20 nonmembers. Reservations through Eventbrite. RSVP for address to info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438.

monday, July 29

Blue Star Planetarium: Oasis in Space interactive program, 10 and 11 a.m., City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Discover the wonders of the universe.

thursday, aug. 1

Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/

thursday, aug. 8

Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/

friday, aug. 16

Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historicUnitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.

Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.

