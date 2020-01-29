Thursday, Jan. 30
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper, 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. For members and their guests. Officers and chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
friday, Jan. 31
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gloucester High School Atrium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Pass Plus $25, Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Call 978-283-7278.
saturday, feb. 1
Portrait of a Sicilian Cafe in America, 3 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. A celebration of photographer Paul Cary Goldberg’s “Tutta la Famiglia!,” photo project of Caffe Sicilia. With book signing. Free and open to the public; reservations required at 978-283-0455 x10.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
A Closer Look: painter Stuart Davis, 1:30 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St, with docent Bonnie Sontag’s in-depth look at the American modernist with Gloucester influences. $5 museum members; $15 nonmembers (includes admission). Reservations required at 978-283-0455 x10.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible entrance from Fisher Lobby; take elevator to first floor.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. Questions? 978-879-3655.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Free Community Meal of hearty soup, 6 p.m., The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. Handicap access, all welcome.978-283-2817.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
