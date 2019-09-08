Tuesday, Sept. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation resident barbecue & antique car show, 4:30 to 6 p.m., 292 Washington St. Music by DJ John Ross. Antique cars needed. Call Alison CoxText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color, 978-283-0300 ext. 124 or email acox@banecare.com.
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals resume, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Call or email Wendy Betts at 978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com to schedule a 15-minute interview.
Magnolia Womens Club annual meet and greet, 7 p.m., Jones Hall of the Magnolia Library, corner of Norman and Lexington avenues. New faces welcome. Dues are $25 and support scholarships and worthy causes. Call Laura, 978-790-6088.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an acoustic performance, 7 to 10 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Night of music in the lounge.
Eightieth birthday celebration dinner for GHS class of ‘57, 5 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorSt. Contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Magnolia Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 46 Lexington Ave., Magnolia. For information, call 978-335-8475; email magnoliacommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Gloucester Writers Center Dogtown Writers Festival opening cocktail reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Open only to festival participants, followed by The Joseph Garland Keynote address.
Poetry reading with Gloucester writer/poet Willa Brosnihan, doors open 6:30 p.m., Gloucester City Hall, Dale Avenue. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 28
ABCs of Self Defense, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorGloucester Uechi Karate Academy, 2 Pond Road Plaza. Free for ages 13 through adult. gloucesterkarate.com.
Gloucester Writers’ Center’s Dogtown Writers Festival events, for information/registration, visit http://gloucesterwriters.org/dogtown-writers-festival/.
Dogtown Writers Festival morning workshops, 9 a.m. to noon, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart. Light breakfast.
Writing a 10 Minute Play The Spoken Word with M. Lynda Robinson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane.
Voices of Dogtown with Mark Carlotto, James Scrimgeour and Carl Carlsen, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dogtown Common, Cherry Street.
The Big Picture with Alan Weisman, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck.
Somewhere Near in Your World with Dorothy Shubow Nelson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St.
Silence Your Inner Critic and Create New Work with Charlotte Gordon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Maud/Olson Library, 118 East Main St.
Poetry in Place with Sandra Williams, 1:30 to 4 p.m., T.S. Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Eastern Point.
One Place Infinite Encounters with Anna Solomon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St.
Effective Storytelling from Difficult Places with Sandy Tolan, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Garland House (Old Bess), Eastern Point.
Dogtown Writers Festival afternoon workshops and conclusion, with dinner/cocktails for all participants, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Saturday, Oct. 12
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
