wednesday, Nov. 13
World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. 10% of proceeds support The Kindness Project. Music, awards, fun table pieces, Mexican food.
“Between Borders: American Migrant Crisis,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Viewing of film with commentary by Cuban asylee Alex Cabrera. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
thursday, Nov. 14
Prostate Cancer Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. Call John Quinn, 617-905-4999.
Opening Reception for “Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants” Photographic Exhibit, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
friday, Nov. 15
“Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Presented by the North Shore node of 350MASS, with all-star local talent lineup. Tickets $35 at www.eventbrite.com.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 16
First Anniversary Celebration of the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage, 1 to 3 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Screening and discussion of documentary “Virginia Lee Burton — A Sense of Place.” Sharing of memories and cake with family and friends. All welcome.
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Housing Symposium, 2 to 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Speakers, panels and audience participation. Handicapped-accessible. Park on the green or nearby parking lots. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
sunday, nov. 17
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics meets, 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Discuss pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine.” Starting with mix, mingle and menu orders.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Denzel Mohammed of Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Special Education Fair “Transitioning to Adulthood,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Co-sponsored by GHS Special Education Department, Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Northeast Arc. With workshops. For information, call 978 491-6648.
friday, nov. 22
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
St John’s Village Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. Handmade crafts, bake shop, raffles, silent auction. Handicapped accessible; park at 33 Washington St. Free.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
DJ Scottie Mac kicks off the holidays, 8 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action; get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
sunday, nov. 24
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” 2:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Roger St. Tickets are $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students, $5 youth under 13, and are available at the door. For more information, call 978-546-7675.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.