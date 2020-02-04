Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. 978-290-9312.
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible entrance from Fisher Lobby; take elevator to first floor.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Memoir Writers Meet, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New participants welcome. 978-281-9765.
“Writers Block with John Ronan” interviews retired professor of psychology Wima Busse, airs 8 p.m. on Channel 12 of 1623 Studios. On descendants of the Holocaust.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. 978-879-3655.
saturday, feb. 8
NAMI Family-to-Family program meets, 8:30 to 11 a.m., NAMI Cape Ann offices, 43 Gloucester Ave. Free, evidenced-based, 12-session educational program for families. 978-281-1557.
Winter Pop-Up Shop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St John’s Episcopal Church thrift shop, 48 Middle St. Handicapped-accessible, free parking at 33 Washington St. Visa/MasterCard accepted.
monday, Feb. 10
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
State Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office constituent services, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All are welcome.
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. 978-290-9312.
Toddler Time for ages 1 to 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Parents or caregivers bring little ones for a fun filled hour with Miss Christy. 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Bookies monthly meetup, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765, or stop by reception desk for more information.
Free Community Meal of hearty soup, 6 p.m., The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. Handicapped-accessible, all welcome. 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, songs, stories, and playtime. 978-325-5500.
Gloucester Council on Aging TRIAD Council meets, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Valentine Party, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Chicken scampi, linguine with garlic spinach, biscuit, red velvet cake. Door prizes, house raffle, 50/50, live entertainment and more. Reservations by Feb. 11 at desk.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Musical Valentine program Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, dancing, and music. 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Feb. 15
North Shore board gamers meet, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Creative Writer’s Group meets, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Led by Susan Oleksiw, published author. Bring in work in progress. 978-325-5500.
Free family movie and crafts day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downstairs at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. Hosted by Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Wheelchair-accessible entrance on Church Street. Weather permitting, park on green. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Vets acoustic music night, 7 p.m., Lester S. Wass Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Veteran/musician Kev. G. Mor with singer/songwriter Audrey Rose Hughes. 978-283-9710.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. 978-290-9312.
Home energy savings discussion, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St.. Part of free monthly series addressing climate change and earth stewardship, with Sam Kenney, of Advanced Building Analysis. 978-283-6550.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. 978-290-9312.
thursday, Feb. 20
“Mable and Jerry Part II” Performance, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free comedy performance in one act. Sign up at reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
Memoir Writers Meet, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. New participants welcome. 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 21
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Mardi Gras Masked Ball fundraiser for the Phyllis A. Marine Association and the Cape Ann Big Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, Webster Street. $20 per person, cash bar. 978-283-9292.
monday, feb. 24
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. 978-290-9312.
thursday, Feb. 27
Fall risk monthly screening, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Gordon Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness. Sign up at the reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 28
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure) Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
ONGOING
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.